Español | Français | Donate | Join | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Making journalism as good and as diverse as it can be

(0) Comments |

 
Photo: BAZA Production

The BBC, once a bastion of public service broadcasting, is cutting 450 jobs from its news operation.

In future, and in an effort to save £80 million, journalists will be covering fewer stories as the corporation faces an uncertain future. BBC journalists will increasingly be organised in centralised teams rather than working individually for specific programmes, with an increased emphasis on online output rather than television and radio stations.

The plan includes reducing the number of stories produced by the BBC and then sharing them via multiple outlets. In practice, this means that the same reporter – who may or may not have a specialised news “beat” or expertise – might produce a report for radio, television and online consumption rather than for a single show.

Newsnight, Radio 5 live, and the World Service’s English-language output will be among the worst affected stations and programmes.

In April 2018, the BBC launched its 50:50 challenge, aiming for an equal number of male and female expert contributors on-air and online. A year later, a survey showed that nearly three-quarters of BBC news and current affairs/topical programmes had an equal number of male and female expert contributors.

However, it is not easy to establish how many women reporters are producing stories behind the scenes, and a knock on effect of the decision to cut 450 jobs might mean fewer women journalists in a profession already under fire for unequal pay structures.

In an LSE blog dated 17 September 2019 titled “The long, hard road to gender equality in journalism” – which uses statistics from WACC’s Global Media Monitoring Project – George Pitcher writes:

“The final comment here goes to another man, Richard Fletcher, Business Editor at The Times. On the broader issue of diversity, he sees national journalism in the UK being dominated ‘by a middle-class demographic, very Oxbridge, very white’ of which gender is a component. Of his own demographic qualification for a career in journalism he says: ‘I am white, middle-class and male – it just depresses me that this is the default profile for journalism. And I also think it affects our coverage’.”

Pitcher notes, “That last observation contains precisely why journalism needs to get its internal gender politics right. Not just because it’s the right thing to do for talented and industrious women in journalism. But because it makes journalism as good as it can be.”
10/02/20 | (0) Comments
Tags: COMMENT

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

Readers are invited to comment on COMMENT and to express their own views – which will be monitored only to prevent derogatory or offensive remarks. Topics include communication rights and wrongs, shrinking communication spaces, traditional and social media, the Internet of Things, and anything else that grabs our attention!

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2020
    