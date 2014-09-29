Click here to download Asia Communication Sunday 2012 - Resource Booklet (as pdf copy)
Kindly note that if you would like to have a printed copy of Asia Communication Sunday 2012 - Resource Booklet send your request with your postal mailing address to Dr. Samuel Meshack sammeshack@gmail.com
Click here to download Resource Booklet in Chinese (as pdf copy)
Add A Comment
Thank you for your comment. It will be posted to the site shortly.
Sorry! There was a problem with your comment submission. Please try again later.
Comment
Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>
Comments
Thank you for your comment. It will be posted to the site shortly.
Sorry! There was a problem with your comment submission. Please try again later.
Thank you for your comment. It will be posted to the site shortly.
Sorry! There was a problem with your comment submission. Please try again later.