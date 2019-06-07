Español | Français | Donate | Join | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Women's college helps promote gender equality in the Philippines via media monitor

By Staff on June 07, 2019
Lynda Garcia is the Global Media Monitoring Project (GMMP) national coordinator for the Philippines.
 Lynda Garcia, the Global Media Monitoring Project’s (GMMP) national coordinator for the Philippines, describes the participation of Miriam College’s department of communication as a “fulfilling and exciting experience” for students and faculty.

The GMMP, held every five years since 1995, allows the college’s students and faculty to “contribute to the body of knowledge presenting Philippine media representation of women,” she said.

Miriam College, based in Manila, has participated twice in the GMMP. “Since we are a women and girls’ college, we promote gender equality and we think that this is our contribution to research and in our gender and communication classes,” says Garcia. “The GMMP is an application of theory and practice.”

Organized by WACC, the GMMP is the largest and longest-running research and advocacy initiative on gender equality in the world’s news media. It is implemented collaboratively with grassroots and national-level women’s rights groups, other civil society organizations, associations and unions of media professionals, university students and researchers around the world.

The GMMP aims to advance gender equality in and through the media by gathering the evidence on disparities in portrayal, representation and voice of women in contrast to men. The evidence is applied to change unfair and unbalanced media treatment through policy advocacy, training and public awareness.

