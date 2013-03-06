WACC's flagship publication moves to digital platform only

|
The World Association for Christian Communication (WACC) announced that, starting in the first quarter of 2013, its flagship publication will be produced only in a digital format. The quarterly international journal Media Development, which carries articles, reflections and opinions about the world of communications, has been published under several titles for 60 years.
The move is the result of a changing communications environment and responds to the switch to digital platforms – especially portable devices such as tablets – and to audience expectations, said WACC.
The journal's print publishing history is a distinguished one. In 1953, the first issue of The Christian Broadcaster appeared. From 1970 to 1979, WACC published the WACC Journal, renamed Media Development in 1980.
WACC said it intends to maintain its commitment to sharing information and knowledge through different resources.
In future, Media Development will be available digitally to be downloaded from its website. For information about subscription rates, click here. Members and subscribers will receive an e-mail alert when the latest issue is available and will have special access for the first three months after publication.
The current editor, Philip Lee, said, "As a matter of policy, Media Development will maintain its role as a bridge between communication practitioners and communication scholars, paying particular attention to communicators working in the global South. In the context of WACC's Strategic Plan 2012-2016, the focus will be on the broad field of communication rights, participatory communication for development, and social justice."
The theme of the 2/2013 (second quarter) issue will be "What future for community radio?" and the theme of the 3/2013 (third quarter) issue will be "People's rights and dialogue for change."
