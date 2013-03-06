WACC's flagship publication moves to digital platform only

The World Association for Christian Communication (WACC) announced that, starting in the first quarter of 2013, its flagship publication will be produced only in a digital format. The quarterly international journal Media Development, which carries articles, reflections and opinions about the world of communications, has been published under several titles for 60 years.

The move is the result of a changing communications environment and responds to the switch to digital platforms – especially portable devices such as tablets – and to audience expectations, said WACC.

The journal's print publishing history is a distinguished one. In 1953, the first issue of The Christian Broadcaster appeared. From 1970 to 1979, WACC published the WACC Journal, renamed Media Development in 1980.