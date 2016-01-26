Español | Français | Donate | Join | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

WACC partner supports the right to health

By Staff on January 26, 2016
(0) Comment |

 

The CD available from Comunicación Positiva: Who does what where?

Tackling health care issues is also a matter of communication.

In many countries with weak social safety nets, people suffering from high-cost chronic illnesses are particularly marginalized.

People suffering from diseases such as cancer, renal failure, epilepsy, or HIV/AIDS bear the burden of extremely expensive medical treatments and are often ignored by health providers and policy makers.

The situation is made even more difficult for those with limited financial resources, who often have to choose between paying for their medications and putting food on the table.

Over the past few years, Comunicación Positiva, a Colombia-based WACC project partner and member, has been supporting people with high-cost illnesses to engage in advocacy using digital communication technologies.

Drawing on the framework of communication rights, the group’s most recent project – supported by WACC – built the capacity of groups of patients in different parts of Colombia to use citizen journalism to advocate for the right to health.

As part of the project, the patients have produced a podcast series sharing their stories, and there are plans to begin to use these and other media content to engage in policy advocacy. Some of audio clips can be heard (in Spanish) by clicking on the following links:

To learn more about WACC’s work in the area of citizen journalism and digital communication platforms, please click here.

By Staff| January 26, 2016
Categories:  News
Keywords:  Citizen journalismCommunication RightsDigital Frontiers

About the Author

Staff

Staff

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2018
    