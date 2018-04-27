Español | Français | Donate | Membership | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

WACC Opens Call for Summer Internship in Toronto

By  on April 27, 2018
(0) Comment |



The World Association for Christian Communication (WACC) is an international non-governmental organization that promotes communication as a basic human right, essential to people’s dignity and community. WACC advocates full access to information and communication, and promotes open and diverse media.

WACC is seeking one summer intern to work as a Project Assistant for eight weeks during the period of 4 of June to 27 of July, 2018.

Applicants must be no more than 30 years of age, registered as full time students during the preceding academic year, and intending to return to full-time education during the next academic year. Applicants must be legally able to work in Canada.

The deadline to submit applications is Sunday 13 May 2018.

 For a full description of the position, please click here

April 27, 2018
Categories:  News

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2018
    