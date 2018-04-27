WACC Opens Call for Summer Internship in Toronto

By on April 27, 2018







The World Association for Christian Communication (WACC) is an international non-governmental organization that promotes communication as a basic human right, essential to people’s dignity and community. WACC advocates full access to information and communication, and promotes open and diverse media.

WACC is seeking one summer intern to work as a Project Assistant for eight weeks during the period of 4 of June to 27 of July, 2018.

Applicants must be no more than 30 years of age, registered as full time students during the preceding academic year, and intending to return to full-time education during the next academic year. Applicants must be legally able to work in Canada.

The deadline to submit applications is Sunday 13 May 2018.

For a full description of the position, please click here.