Español | Français | Donate | Membership | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

WACC member criticised in creationist debate

By Staff on March 13, 2014
(0) Comment |

The Suisse Romande is the western, French-speaking part of Switzerland.

Switzerland ranks high on the world’s barometer of freedom of expression and opinion, and yet some issues still provoke controversy.

The church press agency Protestinfo is run by Médias-pro, a WACC member. It has responded to attacks on its integrity following the publication of a study in January 2014 called “Creationist teaching: Public education displays its discomfort”.

Protestinfo has confirmed that its study was written with professional objectivity and was based on facts. However, to cite just one example, the website of the French Federation of Evangelical Churches claimed it was mistaken:

“The confusion began with a document available on the Instruire.ch website, the French association of these schools. This document simply resorted to the term ‘creationist’ to indicate the belief that God is the origin of all things.”

Protestinfo has countered that, firstly, its investigation was not based on this document alone, but also on an interview with Eric Tendon, director of Instruire.ch. In a quote sent to him before publication and accepted as such, he said: “The theory of evolution is also presented, but not as a truth. For us, it is clear that we were created by God.”

Protestinfo has pointed out that it did assume from publicly available statements that the protestant schools of French-speaking Switzerland teach that the earth was created in six days, 6000 years ago. It noted, however, that this theory is not refuted: “Teachers [in these schools] have the freedom to present their vision of creationism in a more or less narrow way.”

In addition, several members of Instruire.ch have said they are not concerned with the problem, since they only provide primary education and the teaching of evolution only begins in science courses in secondary schools.

Yet, according to the Swiss French plan of studies, students from 5th and 6th grade (beginning of secondary school, students from 8 to 10 years old) must study in history “the first traces of human life, slow evolution towards Homo Sapiens.”

Médias-pro, which runs Protestinfo, is dedicated to independent information. Reformed/Presbyterian churches support its work, together with many Evangelical churches. The tension around “creationism” seems to originate in a minority, and Médias-pro has received support and positive comments from civil society, including politicians and much of the press which uses Protestinfo as a professional source of information.

By Staff| March 13, 2014
Categories:  News
Keywords:  Communication Rights

About the Author

Staff

Staff

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2018
    