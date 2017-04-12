WACC Meeting of Members 2017

The Board of Directors of the World Association for Christian Communication, incorporated in Canada under the Canada Corporations Act, has called a Meeting of Members to be held at the registered office of WACC UK, at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London W11 1AP, on Thursday 4 May 2017 commencing at 1500 local time.
The Meeting of Members will review documents related to 2016.
Corporate Members and Individual Members may participate in this Meeting, but only Corporate Members may vote.
AGENDA
Welcome by the President
Roll Call
Report by the Officers
Report by the Treasurer
Ordinary Business
1. Approval of the Minutes of the Meeting of Members 2016.
2. Receive the Audited Financial Statements for the year 2016.
3. Reappoint the Public Accountant, MAC LLP, and authorize the Officers to fix their remuneration for the year ending December 2017.
4. Adjournment
The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London W11 1AP, United Kingdom.
Add A Comment
Thank you for your comment. It will be posted to the site shortly.
Sorry! There was a problem with your comment submission. Please try again.
Comment
Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>
Comments
Thank you for your comment. It will be posted to the site shortly.
Sorry! There was a problem with your comment submission. Please try again.
Thank you for your comment. It will be posted to the site shortly.
Sorry! There was a problem with your comment submission. Please try again.