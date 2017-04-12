WACC Meeting of Members 2017

By Staff on April 12, 2017

The Board of Directors of the World Association for Christian Communication, incorporated in Canada under the Canada Corporations Act, has called a Meeting of Members to be held at the registered office of WACC UK, at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London W11 1AP, on Thursday 4 May 2017 commencing at 1500 local time.The Meeting of Members will review documents related to 2016.Corporate Members and Individual Members may participate in this Meeting, but only Corporate Members may vote.Welcome by the PresidentRoll CallReport by the OfficersReport by the Treasurer1. Approval of the Minutes of the Meeting of Members 2016.2. Receive the Audited Financial Statements for the year 2016.3. Reappoint the Public Accountant, MAC LLP, and authorize the Officers to fix their remuneration for the year ending December 2017.4. Adjournment