WACC hosts ACT Alliance communications desk

January 05, 2017

Simon Chambers (left), newly appointed ACT Alliance Head of Communications, with Philip Lee (right), WACC's Director of Programmes. Photo: Lorenzo Vargas.

At the beginning of the year, WACC strengthened its ongoing relationship with ACT Alliance by providing office space for ACT's communications desk and its new Head of Communications, Simon Chambers, who joined the ACT Alliance secretariat on 1 January 2017.Chambers moved to this position from The Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund, Canada, a member of ACT Alliance, where he served as a Communications Coordinator since 2010.Welcoming Mr Chambers, WACC's General Secretary, Rev. Dr Karin Achtelsetter, said "This is a further sign of WACC's shared commitment with ACT Alliance to work towards positive and sustainable change throughout the world. We are delighted to host Simon Chambers."Chambers has a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Religious Studies from the University of Toronto and over 20 years of work experience in the Anglican Church in Canada.Since 2011 he has served as the Chair of ACT Alliance's Communications, Media and Brand Advisory Group and has considerable experience of print, web, photography, social and traditional media, fundraising and marketing.Chambers will lead the development and implementation of ACT Alliance's communications strategy, proactively inspire increased member-driven brand promotion, expand ACT Alliance’s reputation as a thought leader and actively support increased access to external funding opportunities.He will manage the ACT Alliance communications team and work to ensure that ACT's humanitarian work is shared as well and quickly as possible, both so members can use the material in their own efforts and so ACT's name and work are better known.

WACC is a member of the ACT Alliance.