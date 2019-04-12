WACC Europe elects new Regional Executive Committee

By Staff on April 12, 2019

WACC Europe has elected a new Regional Executive Committee (REC) during its once-every-four-years Assembly, held as part of as joint seminar organised with the Conference of European Churches from 10-12 April in Helsinki and Stockholm and on board the M/S Gabriella.

Stephen Brown, a communications consultant originally from the UK and based in France, who works with the World Council of Churches, was re-elected president for a second term of four years. Ralf Peter Reimann, web team leader of the Evangelical Church in the Rhineland was elected vice-president. Julienne Munyaneza, originally from Rwanda and a former member of WACC’s programme staff, was elected secretary. Freddy Dutz, who works as the press officer for the Association of Protestant Churches and Missions in Germany (EMW), was elected treasurer.

The other REC members elected were:

Mladen Aleksic, Serbia

Arni Svanur Danielsson, Iceland/Switzerland

Jean Luc Gaderau, France

Alba Sabaté Gauxachs, Spain

Agnieszka Godfrejów-Tarnogórska, Poland

Eeva-Kaisa Heikura, Finland

Marian Kneteman, Belgium

Tuomo Pesonen, Finland

Sara Speicher, WACC global deputy general secretary, serves as WACC Global's regional liaison for Europe.