WACC Caribbean Region General Assembly

Español a continuación
La version française suit
Notice is hereby given of the biennial General Assembly of the Caribbean Region of the World Association for Christian Communications (WACC-Caribe)
Date: January 10th 2015
Time: 9.00 a.m.
Venue: Centro de Renovacion y Desarrollo Humano – Espiritual Buen Pastor Inc., Caguas, Puerto Rico
Order of Business.
The agenda for the assembly is as follows:
Additional items for consideration on the agenda must be submitted to the president not later than December 12th 2014. Subsequent notices related to the election of officers will be sent to members.
Saint Lucia
November 7th 2014.
ASAMBLEA GENERAL REGIONAL DE WACC CARIBE
AVISO PARA MIEMBROS/AS
Por la presente se da aviso de la asamblea general bienal de la región del Caribe de la Asociación mundial para la comunicación cristiana (WACC-Caribe)
Fecha: 10 de enero de 2015
Hora: 9.00 a.m.
Sitio: Centro de Renovación y Desarrollo Humano – Espiritual Buen Pastor Inc.
Caguas, Puerto Rico
Orden del día.
El orden del día de la asamblea es el siguiente:
Elementos adicionales para su consideración en el orden del día deben ser presentados al Presidente a no más tardar el 12 de diciembre de 2014. Notificaciones subsecuentes relacionadas con la elección de los/las responsables serán enviadas a los/las miembros.
Santa Lucia
7 de noviembre de 2014.
ASSEMBLEE GENERALE REGIONALE DE WACC-CARAIBES
AVIS AUX MEMBRES
Par la présente, nous donnons avis de l'assemblée générale biennale de la région des Caraïbes de l'Association mondiale pour la communication chrétienne (WACC-Caribe).
Date: Le 10 janvier 2015
Heure: 9h
Lieu: Centro de Renovacion y Desarrollo Humano – Espiritual Buen Pastor Inc.
Caguas, Porto Rico
Ordre du jour.
L'ordre du jour de l'assemblée est le suivant:
Tous points supplémentaires à être considérés pour l'ordre du jour doivent être présentés au président le 12 décembre 2014 au plus tard. Des avis ultérieurs concernant l'élection des responsables seront envoyés aux membres.
Sainte Lucie
Le 7 novembre 2014
