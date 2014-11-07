WACC Caribbean Region General Assembly

By on November 28, 2014

Español a continuación

La version française suit

NOTICE TO MEMBERS

Notice is hereby given of the biennial General Assembly of the Caribbean Region of the World Association for Christian Communications (WACC-Caribe)

Date: January 10th 2015

Time: 9.00 a.m.

Venue: Centro de Renovacion y Desarrollo Humano – Espiritual Buen Pastor Inc., Caguas, Puerto Rico

Order of Business.

The agenda for the assembly is as follows:

Approval of the minutes of the 2012 general assembly Report of the President Financial Statements WACC Caribe Programme Activities Election of Officers Other business

Additional items for consideration on the agenda must be submitted to the president not later than December 12th 2014. Subsequent notices related to the election of officers will be sent to members.

Saint Lucia

November 7th 2014.

ASAMBLEA GENERAL REGIONAL DE WACC CARIBE

AVISO PARA MIEMBROS/AS

Por la presente se da aviso de la asamblea general bienal de la región del Caribe de la Asociación mundial para la comunicación cristiana (WACC-Caribe)

Fecha: 10 de enero de 2015

Hora: 9.00 a.m.

Sitio: Centro de Renovación y Desarrollo Humano – Espiritual Buen Pastor Inc.

Caguas, Puerto Rico

Orden del día.

El orden del día de la asamblea es el siguiente:

Aprobación de las actas de la asamblea general de 2012 Informe del Presidente Informe financiero Actividades del programa WACC Caribe Elección de los/las responsables Otros asuntos

Elementos adicionales para su consideración en el orden del día deben ser presentados al Presidente a no más tardar el 12 de diciembre de 2014. Notificaciones subsecuentes relacionadas con la elección de los/las responsables serán enviadas a los/las miembros.

Santa Lucia

7 de noviembre de 2014.

ASSEMBLEE GENERALE REGIONALE DE WACC-CARAIBES

AVIS AUX MEMBRES

Par la présente, nous donnons avis de l'assemblée générale biennale de la région des Caraïbes de l'Association mondiale pour la communication chrétienne (WACC-Caribe).

Date: Le 10 janvier 2015

Heure: 9h

Lieu: Centro de Renovacion y Desarrollo Humano – Espiritual Buen Pastor Inc.

Caguas, Porto Rico

Ordre du jour.

L'ordre du jour de l'assemblée est le suivant:

Approbation du rapport de l'assemblée générale de 2012 Rapport du président Rapport financier Activités du programme de WACC-Caribe Election des responsables Autres affaires

Tous points supplémentaires à être considérés pour l'ordre du jour doivent être présentés au président le 12 décembre 2014 au plus tard. Des avis ultérieurs concernant l'élection des responsables seront envoyés aux membres.

Sainte Lucie

Le 7 novembre 2014