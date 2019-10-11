WACC Board of Directors sets new priorities

By Staff on October 11, 2019



WACC Board of Directors and staff met in London, UK, Sept. 24-26. Photo: Greg Brekke

Raising WACC’s profile as one of the key global players on gender and communication, and supporting critical applications of communication rights in new areas for today’s world, were priorities set by WACC’s newly appointed international Board of Directors at its meeting in London, UK, September 24-26.

Led by WACC President Embert Charles, directors and staff reviewed the organization’s work over the past year and set priorities for the future.

The directors paid particular attention to WACC’s flagship Global Media Monitoring Project (GMMP) and its Development Initiative Program (DIP) of grassroots projects in partnership with Bread for the World.

The Board reviewed detailed planning for GMMP 2020, which includes identifying regional, sub-regional and national coordinators, revising the monitoring methodology, and securing new partnerships and funding.

The GMMP is widely regarded as the foremost authority on gender and media data. The 2020 monitoring aims to include more countries, and the methodology has been revised to allow inclusion of gender and media issues pertinent to national contexts for greater impact at the country level.

The GMMP is receiving the Donald H. McGannon Award given annually as part of the U.S.-based United Church of Christ’s media justice ministry’s effort to recognize special contributions in advancing the roles of women and persons of colour in the media.

The GMMP is being recognized for decades of work combining grassroots engagement, research and advocacy globally.

Directors also heard that from 2020 the Development Initiative Program will be renamed the Communication for All Program (CAP). Supporting grassroots communication projects capable of building broad alliances and networking, over four years the CAP will focus on five rights-based thematic areas: Gender and Communication; Indigenous Communication; Communication Rights in a Digital Age; Migration; and Climate Change.

The Board set in motion a framework and timetable for devising WACC’s next Strategic Plan taking into account these new program directions in the broader context of regional needs and aspirations.

WACC’s regional networks of members and partners will take part in a process of consultation to discern priorities for 2022-2026 and to increase engagement and impact in communication rights advocacy.

In this respect, the Board underlined the urgent need to identify funding mechanisms that will provide long-term sustainability for the institution as well as to expand its capacity to help others.

The meeting of the Board of Directors concluded with the public launch of a new web site for the Centre for Communication Rights (CCR)

Established in honour of the landmark MacBride Report, “Many Voices One World”, highlighting the critical relationship between democratic media systems and civil society participation, the CCR advocates people’s informed and democratic participation in decision-making processes about issues that directly affect their lives.