Español | Français | Donate | Join | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

WACC and World Council of Churches co-sponsor screening of Fe en la Resistencia

By Staff on June 04, 2019
(0) Comment |



A scene from Fe en la Resistencia (Faith in the Resistance Movement). Photo: Screenshot from the documentary's trailer on YouTube

WACC and the World Council of Churches (WCC) are hosting the screening of Fe en la Resistencia (Faith in the Resistance Movement), a documentary on the role of churches and faith communities in resisting the military dictatorship in Uruguay from 1973-1985.

The film depicts how the faithful used religious rites as channels of solidarity, and convents as “strongholds of resistance” when traditional channels of political and social participation were censured in Uruguay, according to the film’s producers.

The film seeks to “bring to light the stories of people who lived out a political, social, and religious commitment during the 1960s through the years of the dictatorship and return to democracy, in their own words,” they explained.

It is important to “promote the contributions to the defense of human rights, the search for memory, truth and justice,” in order to raise awareness on human rights violations in the past, which is unknown to many of today’s generation in Uruguay and forgotten even by some in religious communities, they added.

"The right to memory is vital to restorative justice after periods of conflict and is a theme that WACC has pioneered,” said WACC General Secretary Philip Lee. “Civil society, of which the churches are part, can help challenge the falsification of history and hold the State accountable for crimes against humanity."

The descent of Uruguay into a dictatorship began when then President Jorge Pacheco declared a state of emergency in 1968. In 1973, Uruguay’s Armed Forces staged a coup, dissolved parliament, censored the news media, and ushered in a brutal period of repression and abuse of civil liberties.  At least 7,000 Uruguayans were tortured and imprisoned, and about 200 disappeared under the dictatorship, according to Amnesty International.

The documentary will be screened on June 7, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., at the archives of the WCC Ecumenical Center, 150 Route de Ferney, in Geneva.
A short panel with producers of the film will precede the screening of the 80-minute film.

The film was produced with the support of the Fondation pour l’Aide au Protestantisme Reforme, the Methodist Church of Uruguay, the Presidency of Uruguay and its Secretariat for Human Rights, the Roman Catholic Bishops Conference of the United States of America, and the Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church.

 

 

By Staff| June 04, 2019
Categories:  News|Cinema
Keywords:  Freedom of expressionReligion

About the Author

Staff

Staff

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2019
    