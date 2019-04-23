Español | Français | Donate | Join | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

WACC 2018 report highlights past accomplishments, future challenges

By Staff on April 23, 2019
(0) Comment |


The cover image of WACC's 2018 Annual Report. A boy takes a selfie on a mobile phone as people gather around a fire inside a refugee processing center in the Serbian village of Presevo, not far from the Macedonian border. Hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants -- including children --  flowed through Serbia in 2015, on their way from Syria, Iraq and other countries to western Europe. Photo: Paul Jeffrey/ACT Alliance

WACC’s vision of “Communication for all,” means that its purpose is “to disturb the conscience of the world by being critical, opening up dialogue and creating greater understanding,” says General Secretary Philip Lee.

In his introductory message to WACC’s 2018 Annual Report, Lee notes how, during its 50-year history, the organization has “raised and strengthened the voices of marginalised and vulnerable people worldwide.”

Lee cites occasions when WACC opposed apartheid in South Africa in the 1970s, supported Zimbabwe’s liberation from colonialism in the 1980s; began studying and analyzing how women are represented in the world’s media; trained communication professionals, published a series of books and a quarterly journal, Media Development, among other things.

WACC can continue its advocacy for communication rights “by speaking out and enabling others to speak for themselves,” said Lee. “Today’s challenge continues to be exercising moral leadership by discovering new meanings to the values WACC embraces. It will do this by asking how communication rights can help advance gender equality; how communication rights can help achieve the sustainable development goals; and how digital ethics can help create a fairer and more just world.”

As WACC celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, members and partners looked back on how their efforts have supported thousands of grassroots communities in advancing their communication rights, says the annual report, “Real People, Real Lives.”
WACC also looked to the future, including how – as a pioneer in the communication rights movement –  it could continue to make a difference in today’s challenging era of digital communications, says the report.

In 2018, WACC continued its support for changes in communication policies and structures at the local, national, regional and international levels, according to the report’s executive summary.

But WACC also focused on a new track of transforming media representation of migrants and refugees, a direct response to the forcible displacement last year of a record 68.5 million people worldwide.  “WACC’s regional members are engaged in research and advocacy that respond to the migration realities in each context, with an emphasis on media’s impact on public discourse and government policy,” the executive summary notes. “At the global level, WACC is compiling the regional evidence for a unique analysis of media coverage and the state of communication rights for people on the move.”

Through position papers, videos and work with international networks, WACC and its partners also highlighted how communication rights help to advance all 17 of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

By Staff| April 23, 2019
Categories:  News
Keywords:  Annual ReportCommunication RightsMigrant WorkersRefugees

About the Author

Staff

Staff

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2019
    