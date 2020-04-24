Español | Français | Donate | Join | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Uganda: Women’s radio gets creative in sharing Covid-19 information

By Staff on April 24, 2020
(0) Comment |

 

The neighbourhood of Kikondi, Uganda during the lockdown imposed by the government to deal with the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: Ndahiro Derrick/Wikimedia Commons 

WACC is surveying its community media partners on their response to COVID-19 and their needs to help keep the communities they serve informed and safe. Community media need your help! Please donate to the Community Media Rapid Response Fund.

 

Mama FM, a women-focused radio station serving the underprivileged in Uganda, has changed its programming to focus on the Covid-19 pandemic. 

It has developed creative ways of delivering information about the contagious disease: a comedy skit, short spot messages, and a Q and A with a doctor who responds to questions from listeners.  

Occasionally we bring in the religious people to give hope to the people. Gospel music high on the agenda,” said Mama FM. “Apart from updates on COVID-19, and what government is saying, the programming is dominated by information that is trying to demystify the misconceptions and myths about the virus. About 90% of the program is delivered in the local language, Luganda.  

 

  Annet Nakandi (left), a member of the Uganda Media Women's Association's media monitoring team, with WACC consultant Mary Myers at the organization's MAMA FM office in Kampala in 2019. File photo: Courtesy of Mary Myers 

Mama FM currently has no funding and relies solely on dedicated volunteers and interns. “In the old good days, we had about 45 people coming to Mama FM. But after the lockdown measures, only 10 staff/volunteers report for duty. The workload is much more, but we are determined to hang in there. 

The radio station is part of the Uganda Media Women’s Association, a WACC partner, which focuses on reaching out to marginalised people who cannot afford modern technology. These include women, people with disabilities, refugees, seniors and youth. Member radio stations reach of about 1.5 million people.  

“The value-added of community media is seen at its best in times of crisis, when credible information needs to be delivered effectively and efficiently in ways that ordinary people can readily understand”, said WACC General Secretary Philip Lee. “Mama FM is doing a really fantastic job.” 


By Staff| April 24, 2020
Categories:  News|Communication Rights
Keywords:  Covid-19Uganda

About the Author

Staff

Staff

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2020
    