Español | Français | Donate | Membership | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Training of Communicators with Disabilities to Build their Communication Rights

By  on August 27, 2014
(0) Comment |

Recognizing and Building Communication Rights



Bolivia

Through this project the Training Service in Radio and Television (SECRAD) addressed the social exclusion and ‘invisibility’ of people with disabilities in Bolivia by providing technical skills training to visually impaired people in the city of La Paz. Exclusion and invisibility have been a huge obstacle in the participation of disabled people in society, and a gross infringement on their rights as citizens in Bolivia. Building on the plan of action arising from the First International Workshop on Communication and Disability organised by SECRAD where media discrimination and the lack of public policies were discussed, this project sought to provide communication training for people with disabilities. The project resulted in a marked increase in the participants’ self esteem and sense of empowerment and entitlement to rights. It also resulted in an increase in the interest among mainstream media to cover issues of disabilities in a more inclusive way. Finally, there has been some opening on the part of some media to the inclusion of people with disabilities in their programming, generating in this way a stronger visibility of this sector of the population.

Final Report   Photos

 

Project 827

 

August 27, 2014

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2018
    