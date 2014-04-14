Tool kit provides journalism safety resources

By Staff on April 14, 2014

In 2005, Internews conducted its first digital safety training seminar, with journalists in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Since then, Internews has trained and collaborated with hundreds of journalists and bloggers around the world on digital security issues, according to a story on its website.

They have been learning the lessons of rapidly-changing technology in the work and craft of journalism. The challenges of staying safe and secure online while keeping sources and data safe are now the new reality for media workers everywhere.

“SaferJourno: Digital Security Resources for Media Trainers” builds on Internews’ global work and experience. The toolkit is a free and open-source, step-by-step training resource in six parts for media trainers on digital safety and online security. Leading the toolkit is the trainer’s guide, which walks journalism trainers through the adult learning approach used in the modules and provides tips and planning techniques. The six modules include Assessing Digital Risks, Avoiding Malware, Keeping Data Safe, Researching Securely, Keeping Email Safe and Mobile Phone Safety.

The toolkit was developed with the expertise of Manisha Aryal and Dylan Jones, both experts within the increasingly overlapping fields of journalism and cybersafety.

“Raising awareness about the inherent risks of using digital tools must be followed with a curriculum that provides skills to minimize these risks,” said Aryal.

“It’s time to think about safety skills as an integral part of journalism,” Jones added. “This project will make safety information more accessible to journalists and the people who train them.”

The toolkit was field-tested in Nairobi, Kenya with broadcast, print and online journalism trainers from Africa – all having little to no previous experience with privacy software. The curriculum was then peer-reviewed by some of the leading experts in the digital security community and their feedback was incorporated into the final product.

SaferJourno will be formally launched in Washington D.C. on May 1, in advance of World Press Freedom Day. Details on the May event, as well as how to participate, will be released shortly.

Stay updated on at SaferJourno or by following on Twitter @SaferJourno