Three WACC regional assemblies elect new officers

By Staff on February 08, 2019



Photo: Kyle Glenn/Unsplash

WACC Latin America, WACC North America and WACC Africa recently elected new Executive Committee members for their regional associations.



During its regional assembly, held electronically for the first time Nov. 24, 2018, WACC Latin America elected the following:

Regional President - Leonardo D. Félix (Argentina)

Regional Vice President - Nieves Vargas (Peru)

Regional Treasurer - Héctor Tecum (Guatemala)

Regional Secretary - Cirenia Celestino Ortega

Member at large - Marcio Oliverio (Brazil)

WACC North America, which met January 10, elected the following new officers:

President: Glory E. Dharmaraj

Co-Vice Presidents: Karri Whipple and Jayanta ("Jay") Chowdhury

Treasurer: Burton Buller

Secretary: Daniel Benson

Past President: Shirley W. Struchen

On February 8, WACC Africa elected the following new officers:

Chair: Mathilde Kpalla (Togo)

Vice Chair: Cesar Ahouantchede (Benin)

Secretary: Lekan Fodunrin (Nigeria)

Treasurer: Adeline Nsimire (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Alternates: Mokoko Mbue (Cameroon), Josephine Malimukono (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Simeon Havyarimana (Burundi)

WACC General Secretary Philip Lee welcomed the elections. “This is a great opportunity to refine and strengthen WACC’s vision in an ever-changing world of digital communications. I am looking forward to working with the new officers and their regional priorities,” he said.

WACC – World Association for Christian Communication – is a non-governmental organisation that builds on communication rights in order to promote social justice. It offers guidance and support to people of all faiths, ethnicities, and cultures worldwide.



WACC has corporate and personal members in 120 countries. Members are organised in eight Regional Associations consisting of: WACC Africa, WACC Asia, WACC Caribbean, WACC Europe, WACC Latin America, WACC Middle East, WACC North America and WACC Pacific.



Regional Associations or their Executive Committees meet annually to discuss their communication activities.