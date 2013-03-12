Español | Français | Donate | Membership | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

State "Enemies of the Internet" monitor journalists, activists

By Philip Lee on March 26, 2013
(0) Comment |
cybercensorreportcover

IFEX, a Toronto-based network of organisations committed to defending and promoting freedom of expression as a fundamental human right, reports on a study that looks at the way governments are increasingly using technology that monitors online activity. It allows them to intercept electronic communication in order to arrest journalists, citizen-journalists and dissidents.

On 12 March 2013, the World Day Against Cyber-Censorship, Reporters Without Borders released a special report on Internet surveillance, identifying "Five State Enemies of the Internet" -- "spy" states that conduct systematic online surveillance that results in serious human rights violations.

They are Syria, China, Iran, Bahrain and Vietnam. Surveillance in these countries targets dissidents and has grown in recent months. Cyber-attacks and intrusions, including the use of malware against dissidents and their networks, are on the increase, according to the IFEX article.

Read the rest of the article here.

The report is available at surveillance.rsf.org.


March 26, 2013
Categories:  News

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2018
    