Español | Français | Donate | Join | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Special meeting of WACC members

By Staff on November 19, 2018
(0) Comment |

 

A Special Meeting of Members of the World Association for Christian Communication will be held on Tuesday 18 December, 2018 commencing at 10:00 EST, for the following purposes:

1. To authorize the corporate restructuring of the Corporation in accordance with the recommended changes submitted to the membership.

2. To authorize Articles of Amendment of the Corporation to make the following changes:

(a)        cancel the current Class A membership category and the current Class B membership category and authorize the Corporation to establish one (1) class of members where each member shall be entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at all meetings of the members of the Corporation; and

(b)        amend the number of directors of the Corporation from the current range of a minimum five (5) and a maximum 23 directors to a minimum three (3) directors and a maximum 14 directors.

3. To amend the General Operating By-law No. 1 to provide for the qualifications of membership for the new class of voting members and to make other necessary revisions.

All members are welcome, but only current corporate members of WACC Canada are eligible to vote. In lieu of participation at the meeting, members may opt to submit an instrument of proxy to the WACC office.

For further information, please contact the WACC General Secretariat.

 

By Staff| November 19, 2018
Categories:  News

About the Author

Staff

Staff

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2018
    