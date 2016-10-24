Select annotated bibliography: Media and memory

By Aggleton, P. (ed.) (2013). Memory Studies 6(4). London: SAGE Publications. on October 24, 2016



This edition of Memory Studies centres on the theme of digital media and its role in storing cultural memory. It emphasizes how digital media in a post-scarcity culture of data acquisition and hyperconnectivity allows for an annexing of the past. Further, the articles explore how media enable certain commemorative practices that contribute to the continual creation of cultural memory.

Article Author Editorial- The end of decay time Andrew Hoskins Catching fleeting memories: Victim forums as mediated remembering communities Sara Jones At the edge: Balnakiel, a video and sound installation by artist Shona Illingworth Caterina Albano Online war memorials: YouTube as a democratic space of commemoration exemplified through video tributes to fallen Danish soldiers Britta T. Knudsen, Carsten Stage Cognitive realism and memory in Proust’s madeleine episode Emily T. Troscianko Perpetuation, imagination, and subjectivity: Investigating the effects of expressed traditionalist Caymanian memories Christopher A. Williams “When the sea of living memory has receded”: Cultural memory and literary narratives of the Middle Passage Jennifer Terry

Assmann, A. (2011). Cultural Memory and Western Civilization: Functions, Media, Archives. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press.

Aleida Assmann provides an introduction to the concept of cultural memory, specifically focusing on the “arts” of its construction through various media such as writing, visual representations, bodily practices, places, and monuments. By examining the period from the European Renaissance to the present, Assmann reveals the connection between cultural memory and the arts. This book ultimately provides a comprehensive overview of the history, forms, and functions of cultural memory.

Part Content I. Functions 1. Memory as Ars and Vis 2. The Secularization of Memory – Memoria, Fama, Historia 3. The Battle of Memories in Shakespeare’s Histories 4. Wordsworth and the Wound of Time 5. Memory Boxes 6. Function and Storage – Two Modes of Memory II. Media 7. Metaphors, Models, and Media of Memory 8. Writing 9. Image 10. Body 11. Places III. Storage 12. Archives 13. Permanence, Decay, Residue – Problems of Conservation and the Ecology of Culture 14. Memory Simulations in the Wasteland of Forgetfulness – Installations by Modern Artists 15. Memory as Leidschatz 16. Beyond the Archive Conclusion: Arts of Memory

Erll, A. (2011). Memory in Culture (S. B. Young, Trans.). London: Palgrave Macmillan.

Memory in Culture is an introduction to cultural memory studies, a contemporary interdisciplinary field. Erll provides a background to the ideas of pioneering figures such as Halbwachs and Nora, traces the development of cultural memory studies, and addresses theoretical questions about the socio-cultural aspects of remembering. Of particular interest is Part V: Media and Memory, the section that examines the concept and function of media memory, and the question of how cultural memory is mediated.

Part Content I. Introduction: Why ‘Memory’? 1. Why “memory”? 2. Why now? 3. What is meant by ‘memory’? 4. Memory, remembering or forgetting? 5. Goals and structure of this book II. The Invention of Cultural Memory: A Short History of Memory Studies 6. Maurice Halbwachs: Mémoire collective 7. Aby Warburg: Mnemosyne – pathos formulas and a European memory of images 8. Pierre Nora’s lieux de mémoire – and beyond 9. Aleida and Jan Assmann: The Cultural Memory III. The Disciplines of Memory Studies 10. Historical and social memory 11. Material memory: Art and literature 12. Mind and memory: Psychological approaches IV. Memory and Culture: A Semiotic Model 13. Metaphors – productive, misleading, and superfluous, or : How to conceive of memory on a collective level 14. Material, social and mental dimensions of memory culture 15. Autobiographical, semantic and procedural systems of cultural memory 16. Related concepts: Collective identity and cultural experience V. Media and Memory 17. Media and the construction of memory 18. The history of memory as the history of media 19. Medium of memory: A compact concept 20. Functions of media of memory 21. Concepts of media memory studies VI. Literature as a Medium of Cultural Memory 22. Literature as a symbolic form of cultural memory 23. Literary text and mnemonic context: Mimesis 24. Literature as a medium of collective and individual memory VII. Afterword Whither Memory Studies?

Garde-Hansen, J. (2011). Media and Memory. Edinburgh: Edinburgh University Press.

This textbook examines the dynamic relationship between memory and media. It explores how media – particularly radio, television, celebrity culture, digital media, social networks and mobile phones – supports the human desire to capture, store and retrieve memories. Additionally, it offers analyses of representations of memorable events, media tools that facilitate remembering or forgetting, media technologies for archiving, and the role of media agents in collective memory construction.

Part Content Introduction Mediating the Past I. Theoretical Background 1. Memory studies and media studies 2. Personal, collective, mediated and new memory discourses 3. Using media to make memories: Institutions, forms and practices 4. Digital memories: The demonstration of archives II. Case Studies 5. Voicing the past: BBC Radio 4 and the Aberfan Disaster of 1963 6. (Re)media events: Remixing war on YouTube 7. The Madonna archive: Celebrity, ageing and fan nostalgia 8. Towards a concept of connected memory: The photo album goes mobile

Hoskins, A. (ed.) (2009). Memory Studies 2(2). London: SAGE Publications.

This edition of Memory Studies focuses on our immersion into and construction of densely mediated and mediatized environments. It seeks to reach a closer understanding of how memory is digitally diffused by examining cross-cultural cases.

Article Author Editorial- Flashbulb memories, psychology and media studies: Fertile ground for interdisciplinarity? Andrew Hoskins The witness in the archive: Holocaust Studies/Memory Studies Marianne Hirsch, Leo Spitzer When history isn’t made but happens: Memories of victimhood in Halberstadt (Germany) Klaus Neumann Apology, historical obligations and the ethics of memory Janna Thompson Forgetting and remembering in the margins: Constructing past and future in the Romanian Danube Delta Kristof van Assche, Patrick Devlieger, Petruta Teampau, Gert Verschraegen ‘We were all there’: Remembering America in the anniversary coverage of Hurricane Katrina Sue Robinson Fixing the floating gap: The online encyclopaedia Wikipedia as a global memory place Christian Pentzold

Hoskins, A. (ed.) (2010). Memory Studies 3(1). London: SAGE Publications.

This articles in this edition of Memory Studies thematically focus on the relative powerlessness of the individual in the processes of collective memory construction. A diversity of memory settings are represented, including Germany, Poland, the U.K., the U.S., and Argentina.

Article Author Editorial- Memory, Media and Menschen: Where is the individual in collective memory studies? Wulf Kansteiner Re-Narrations: How pasts change in conversational remembering Harald Welzer Historical legacy, social memory and representations of the past within a Polish community Christopher J. Hewer, Malgorzata Kut Film sound and American cultural memory: Resounding trauma in Sophie’s Choice Neil Narine “The good memory of this land”: Reflections on the processes of memory and forgetting Ana Margarita Ramos Book review- Astrid Erll and Ansgar Nünning (eds) Cultural Memory Studies: An International and Interdisciplinary Handbook Jens Brockmeier, Robyn Fivush, Patrick H. Hutton

Lee, P. and Thomas, P. (eds.) (2012). Public Memory, Public Media and the Politics of Justice. Palgrave MacMillan.

Exposing how memory is constructed and mediated in different societies, this collection explores particular contexts to identify links between the politics of memory, media representations and the politics of justice, questioning what we think we know and understand about recent history.

Chapter Author Justice in Peru: Public Amnesia and Public Memory Germán Vargas Images of Disappearance in Argentina Claudia Feld East Timor, the USA and Mass Atrocities Joseph Nevins Justice, Media, Memory: South African Transition Charles Villa-Vicencio Politics of Commemorating Tutsi Genocide in Rwanda Rachel Ibreck The European Roma: An Unsettled Right to Memory Anna M. Reading The Chechen Memory of Deportation Aurélie Campana “Media Memories” in Bosnia and Herzegovina Zala Volčič, Karmen Erjavec The Caribbean: Preserving the Public Memory Hopeton S. Dunn

Liebes, T., & Curran, J. (eds.) (1998). Media, Ritual and Identity. London: Routledge.

Inspired by the work of Elihu Katz, Media, Ritual and Identity examines how media shape society through the lens of cultural anthropology. This collection reflects on how media influence democratic processes and the construction and affirmation of social identities. Comprised of case studies ranging from political ritual on television to broadcasting in the Third World, Media, Ritual and Identity offers a commanding overview of contemporary media debates.

Chapter Author 1. The intellectual legacy of Elihu Katz 1. James Curran, Tamar Liebes 2. Mass communication, ritual and civil society 3. Political ritual on television: episodes in the history of shame, degradation and exocommunication 4. Television’s disaster marathons: a danger for democratic processes? 2. Jeffrey C. Alexander, Ronald N. Jacobs 3. James W. Carey 4. Tamar Liebes 5. Minorities, majorities and the media 6. Particularistic media and diasporic communications 7. The dialogic community: “soul talks” among early Israeli communal groups 8. The dialectics of life, story and afterlife 5. Larry Gross 6. Daniel Dayan 7. Tamar Katriel 8. Yoram Bilu 9. Broadcasting in the Third World: from national development to civil society 10. Public sphere or public sphericules? 11. Crisis of public communication: a reappraisal 12. Public journalism and the search for democratic ideals 13. Promoting peace through the news media: some initial lessons from the Oslo peace process 9. Daniel D. Hallin 10. Todd Gitlin 11. James Curran 12. Theodore L. Glasser, Stephanie Craft 13. Gadi Wolfsfeld 14. Relationships between media and audiences: prospects for audience reception studies 14. Sonia Livingstone

Morris-Suzuki, T. (2005). The Past within Us: Media, Memory, History. London: Verso.

The Past within Us examines the processes of how knowledge of the past is communicated in an age of mass media. It draws on examples from East Asian, American, and European history to study what occurs when accounts of history are transferred from one medium to another. Moreover, Morris-Suzuki expands on the key challenges for the communication of history in a multimedia age.

Chapters The Past is Not Dead Unimaginable Pasts: The Horizons of Historical Fiction Shadows on the Lens: Memory as Photograph Moving Pictures: The Filming of History Angles of Vision: Comic-Book Histories Random Access Memory: History in a Multimedia Age Towards a Political Economy of Historical Truthfulness

Neiger, M., Meyers, O., & Zandberg, E. (eds.) (2011). On Media Memory: Collective Memory in a New Media Age. London: Palgrave Macmillan.

Twenty concise and thought-provoking essays comprehensively expand on the concept of media memory. Leading scholars of communication and collective memory research study the significance of media and mediation in collective memory construction, address essential conceptual challenges, and analyze specific case studies with the aim of illuminating theoretical questions.

Chapters Authors 1. Cannibalizing memory in the global flow of news 2. The democratic potential of mediated collective memory 3. “Round up the unusual suspects”: Banal commemoration and the role of the media 4. Media remembering: the contributions of life-story methodology to memory/media Research 1. Barbie Zelizer 2. Jill A. Edy 3. Vered Vinitzky-Seroussi 4. Jérôme Bourdon 5. Between moral activism and archival memory: The testimonial project of ‘breaking the silence’ 6. Reclaiming Asaba: old media, new media, and the construction of memory 7. Joint Memory: ICT and the rise of moral mnemonic agents 5. Tamar Katriel, Nimrod Shavit 6. S. Elizabeth Bird 7. Tamar Ashuri 8. Television and the imagination of memory: Life on Mars 9. Life history and national memory: The Israeli television program Such a Life, 1972-2001 10. History, memory, and means of communication: The case of Jew Süss 11. Localizing collective memory: Radio broadcasts and the construction of regional memory 12. Televising the sixties in Spain: Memories and historical constructions 8. Paul Frosh 9. Ben Amos and Jérôme Bourdon 10. Na’ama Sheffi 11. Motti Neiger, Eyal Zandberg, Oren Meyers 12. José Carlos Rueda Laffond 13. Obamabilia and the historic moment: Institutional authority and ‘deeply consequential memory’ in keepsake journalism 14. Telling the unknown through the familiar: Collective memory as journalistic device in a changing media environment 15. Journalism as an agent of prospective memory 16. Memory-setting: Applying agenda-setting theory to the study of collective memory 13. Carolyn Kitch 14. Dan Berkowitz 15. Keren Tenenboim-Weinblatt 16. Neta Kligler-Vilenchik 17. Memory and digital media: Six dynamics of the globital memory field 18. Archive, media, trauma 19. Mediated space, mediated memory: New archives at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin 20. Anachronisms of media, anachronisms of memory: From collective memory to a new memory ecology 17. Anna Reading 18. Amit Pinchevski 19. Irit Dekel 20. Andrew Hoskins

Volkner, I. (ed.) (2006). News in Public Memory: An International Study of Media Memories across Generations. New York: Peter Lang.

This cross-cultural collection compares and contrasts media-related childhood memories across three generations. It studies the role of media in the intergenerational transfer of collective memory in nine countries, specifically focusing on the role and influence of the news industry.

Article Author 1. Introduction 2. Australia 3. Austria 4. Czech Republic 5. Germany 6. India 7. Japan 8. Mexico 9. South Africa 10. USA 1. Ingrid Volkmer 2. Christina Slade 3. Theo Hug 4. Jan Jirák 5. Gebhard Rusch, Ingrid Volkmer 6. Keval J. Kumar 7. Reiko Sekiguchi 8. Margarita Maass, Daniela Rivera, Andres Hofman 9. Matthew D. Payne, Jill Dianne Swenson, Thomas W. Bohn 11. Perceptions and memories of media context 12. Construction of memory 13. Memory and markers: Collective memory and newsworthiness 14. Globalization, generational entelechies and the global public space 11. Christina Slade 12. Keval J. Kumar, Theo Hug, Gebhard Rusch 13. Ruth Teer-Tomaselli 14. Ingrid Volkmer

Williams, D. (2009). Media, Memory, and the First World War. Montréal & Kingston: McGill-Queen’s University Press.

Media, Memory and the First World War studies how the dominant mode of communication in a popular culture – from oral traditions to digital media – shapes the structure of memory within that culture. It inspects the history of memory from the Trojan War to World War I and theorizes that contemporary digital media facilitate changing memory structures.