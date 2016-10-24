Español | Français | Donate | Membership | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Select annotated bibliography: Media and memory

By Aggleton, P. (ed.) (2013). Memory Studies 6(4). London: SAGE Publications. on October 24, 2016
Photo: David LItman

This edition of Memory Studies centres on the theme of digital media and its role in storing cultural memory. It emphasizes how digital media in a post-scarcity culture of data acquisition and hyperconnectivity allows for an annexing of the past. Further, the articles explore how media enable certain commemorative practices that contribute to the continual creation of cultural memory. 

Article

Author

Editorial- The end of decay time

Andrew Hoskins

Catching fleeting memories: Victim forums as mediated remembering communities 

Sara Jones 

At the edge: Balnakiel, a video and sound installation by artist Shona Illingworth

Caterina Albano

Online war memorials: YouTube as a democratic space of commemoration exemplified through video tributes to fallen Danish soldiers

Britta T. Knudsen, Carsten Stage

Cognitive realism and memory in Proust’s madeleine episode

Emily T. Troscianko

Perpetuation, imagination, and subjectivity: Investigating the effects of expressed traditionalist Caymanian memories 

Christopher A. Williams

“When the sea of living memory has receded”: Cultural memory and literary narratives of the Middle Passage

Jennifer Terry

 

 

Assmann, A. (2011). Cultural Memory and Western Civilization: Functions, Media, Archives. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press.

Aleida Assmann provides an introduction to the concept of cultural memory, specifically focusing on the “arts” of its construction through various media such as writing, visual representations, bodily practices, places, and monuments. By examining the period from the European Renaissance to the present, Assmann reveals the connection between cultural memory and the arts. This book ultimately provides a comprehensive overview of the history, forms, and functions of cultural memory.

Part

Content

I. Functions

1. Memory as Ars and Vis

2. The Secularization of Memory – Memoria, Fama, Historia

3. The Battle of Memories in Shakespeare’s Histories

4. Wordsworth and the Wound of Time

5. Memory Boxes

6. Function and Storage – Two Modes of Memory

II. Media

7. Metaphors, Models, and Media of Memory

8. Writing

9. Image

10. Body

11. Places

III. Storage

12. Archives

13. Permanence, Decay, Residue – Problems of Conservation and the Ecology of Culture

14. Memory Simulations in the Wasteland of Forgetfulness – Installations by Modern Artists

15. Memory as Leidschatz

16. Beyond the Archive Conclusion: Arts of Memory 

 

 

Erll, A. (2011). Memory in Culture (S. B. Young, Trans.). London: Palgrave Macmillan. 

Memory in Culture is an introduction to cultural memory studies, a contemporary interdisciplinary field. Erll provides a background to the ideas of pioneering figures such as Halbwachs and Nora, traces the development of cultural memory studies, and addresses theoretical questions about the socio-cultural aspects of remembering. Of particular interest is Part V: Media and Memory, the section that examines the concept and function of media memory, and the question of how cultural memory is mediated. 

Part

Content

I. Introduction: Why ‘Memory’?

1. Why “memory”?

2. Why now?

3. What is meant by ‘memory’?

4. Memory, remembering or forgetting?

5. Goals and structure of this book

II. The Invention of Cultural Memory: A Short History of Memory Studies

6. Maurice Halbwachs: Mémoire collective

7. Aby Warburg: Mnemosyne – pathos formulas and a European memory of images

8. Pierre Nora’s lieux de mémoire – and beyond

9. Aleida and Jan Assmann: The Cultural Memory

III. The Disciplines of Memory Studies 

10. Historical and social memory

11. Material memory: Art and literature

12. Mind and memory: Psychological approaches

IV. Memory and Culture: A Semiotic Model

13. Metaphors – productive, misleading, and superfluous, or : How to conceive of memory on a collective level

14. Material, social and mental dimensions of memory culture

15. Autobiographical, semantic and procedural systems of cultural memory

16. Related concepts: Collective identity and cultural experience

V. Media and Memory

17. Media and the construction of memory

18. The history of memory as the history of media

19. Medium of memory: A compact concept

20. Functions of media of memory 

21. Concepts of media memory studies 

VI. Literature as a Medium of Cultural Memory 

22. Literature as a symbolic form of cultural memory

23. Literary text and mnemonic context: Mimesis

24. Literature as a medium of collective and individual memory 

VII. Afterword

Whither Memory Studies?

 

 

Garde-Hansen, J. (2011). Media and Memory. Edinburgh: Edinburgh University Press.

This textbook examines the dynamic relationship between memory and media. It explores how media – particularly radio, television, celebrity culture, digital media, social networks and mobile phones – supports the human desire to capture, store and retrieve memories. Additionally, it offers analyses of representations of memorable events, media tools that facilitate remembering or forgetting, media technologies for archiving, and the role of media agents in collective memory construction. 

Part

Content

Introduction

Mediating the Past

I. Theoretical Background

1. Memory studies and media studies

2. Personal, collective, mediated and new memory discourses

3. Using media to make memories: Institutions, forms and practices

4. Digital memories: The demonstration of archives

II. Case Studies

5. Voicing the past: BBC Radio 4 and the Aberfan Disaster of 1963

6. (Re)media events: Remixing war on YouTube

7. The Madonna archive: Celebrity, ageing and fan nostalgia

8. Towards a concept of connected memory: The photo album goes mobile 

 

 

Hoskins, A. (ed.) (2009). Memory Studies 2(2). London: SAGE Publications. 

This edition of Memory Studies focuses on our immersion into and construction of densely mediated and mediatized environments. It seeks to reach a closer understanding of how memory is digitally diffused by examining cross-cultural cases. 

Article

Author

Editorial- Flashbulb memories, psychology and media studies: Fertile ground for interdisciplinarity?

Andrew Hoskins

The witness in the archive: Holocaust Studies/Memory Studies 

Marianne Hirsch, Leo Spitzer

When history isn’t made but happens: Memories of victimhood in Halberstadt (Germany)

Klaus Neumann

Apology, historical obligations and the ethics of memory

Janna Thompson

Forgetting and remembering in the margins: Constructing past and future in the Romanian Danube Delta

Kristof van Assche, Patrick Devlieger, Petruta Teampau, Gert Verschraegen

‘We were all there’: Remembering America in the anniversary coverage of Hurricane Katrina 

Sue Robinson

Fixing the floating gap: The online encyclopaedia Wikipedia as a global memory place 

Christian Pentzold 

 

 

Hoskins, A. (ed.) (2010). Memory Studies 3(1). London: SAGE Publications. 

This articles in this edition of Memory Studies thematically focus on the relative powerlessness of the individual in the processes of collective memory construction. A diversity of memory settings are represented, including Germany, Poland, the U.K., the U.S., and Argentina. 

Article

Author

Editorial- Memory, Media and Menschen: Where is the individual in collective memory studies?

Wulf Kansteiner

Re-Narrations: How pasts change in conversational remembering

Harald Welzer

Historical legacy, social memory and representations of the past within a Polish community

Christopher J. Hewer, Malgorzata Kut

Film sound and American cultural memory: Resounding trauma in Sophie’s Choice

Neil Narine

“The good memory of this land”: Reflections on the processes of memory and forgetting

Ana Margarita Ramos

Book review- Astrid Erll and Ansgar Nünning (eds) Cultural Memory Studies: An International and Interdisciplinary Handbook

Jens Brockmeier, Robyn Fivush, Patrick H. Hutton

 

 

Lee, P. and Thomas, P. (eds.) (2012). Public Memory, Public Media and the Politics of Justice. Palgrave MacMillan.

Exposing how memory is constructed and mediated in different societies, this collection explores particular contexts to identify links between the politics of memory, media representations and the politics of justice, questioning what we think we know and understand about recent history.

Chapter

Author

Justice in Peru: Public Amnesia and Public Memory

Germán Vargas

Images of Disappearance in Argentina

Claudia Feld

East Timor, the USA and Mass Atrocities

Joseph Nevins

Justice, Media, Memory: South African Transition

Charles Villa-Vicencio

Politics of Commemorating Tutsi Genocide in Rwanda

Rachel Ibreck

The European Roma: An Unsettled Right to Memory

Anna M. Reading

The Chechen Memory of Deportation 

Aurélie Campana

“Media Memories” in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Zala Volčič, Karmen Erjavec

The Caribbean: Preserving the Public Memory 

Hopeton S. Dunn 

 

 

Liebes, T., & Curran, J. (eds.) (1998). Media, Ritual and Identity. London: Routledge.

Inspired by the work of Elihu Katz, Media, Ritual and Identity examines how media shape society through the lens of cultural anthropology. This collection reflects on how media influence democratic processes and the construction and affirmation of social identities. Comprised of case studies ranging from political ritual on television to broadcasting in the Third World, Media, Ritual and Identity offers a commanding overview of contemporary media debates. 

Chapter

Author

1. The intellectual legacy of Elihu Katz

1. James Curran, Tamar Liebes

2. Mass communication, ritual and civil society

3. Political ritual on television: episodes in the history of shame, degradation and exocommunication

4. Television’s disaster marathons: a danger for democratic processes?

2. Jeffrey C. Alexander, Ronald N. Jacobs

3. James W. Carey

4. Tamar Liebes

 

5. Minorities, majorities and the media

6. Particularistic media and diasporic communications

7. The dialogic community: “soul talks” among early Israeli communal groups 

8. The dialectics of life, story and afterlife

5. Larry Gross

6. Daniel Dayan

7. Tamar Katriel

8. Yoram Bilu 

9. Broadcasting in the Third World: from national development to civil society

10. Public sphere or public sphericules?

11. Crisis of public communication: a reappraisal

12. Public journalism and the search for democratic ideals

13. Promoting peace through the news media: some initial lessons from the Oslo peace process

9. Daniel D. Hallin

10. Todd Gitlin

11. James Curran

12. Theodore L. Glasser, Stephanie Craft

13. Gadi Wolfsfeld 

 

14. Relationships between media and audiences: prospects for audience reception studies 

14. Sonia Livingstone

 

 

Morris-Suzuki, T. (2005). The Past within Us: Media, Memory, History. London: Verso. 

The Past within Us examines the processes of how knowledge of the past is communicated in an age of mass media. It draws on examples from East Asian, American, and European history to study what occurs when accounts of history are transferred from one medium to another. Moreover, Morris-Suzuki expands on the key challenges for the communication of history in a multimedia age. 

Chapters

The Past is Not Dead

Unimaginable Pasts: The Horizons of Historical Fiction

Shadows on the Lens: Memory as Photograph

Moving Pictures: The Filming of History 

Angles of Vision: Comic-Book Histories

Random Access Memory: History in a Multimedia Age

Towards a Political Economy of Historical Truthfulness 

 

 

Neiger, M., Meyers, O., & Zandberg, E. (eds.) (2011). On Media Memory: Collective Memory in a New Media Age. London: Palgrave Macmillan.

Twenty concise and thought-provoking essays comprehensively expand on the concept of media memory. Leading scholars of communication and collective memory research study the significance of media and mediation in collective memory construction, address essential conceptual challenges, and analyze specific case studies with the aim of illuminating theoretical questions. 

Chapters

Authors

1. Cannibalizing memory in the global flow of news

2. The democratic potential of mediated collective memory

3. “Round up the unusual suspects”: Banal commemoration and the role of the media

4. Media remembering: the contributions of life-story methodology to memory/media Research

1. Barbie Zelizer

2. Jill A. Edy

3. Vered Vinitzky-Seroussi

4. Jérôme Bourdon

5. Between moral activism and archival memory: The testimonial project of ‘breaking the silence’ 

6. Reclaiming Asaba: old media, new media, and the construction of memory

7. Joint Memory: ICT and the rise of moral mnemonic agents

5. Tamar Katriel, Nimrod Shavit

6. S. Elizabeth Bird

7. Tamar Ashuri

8. Television and the imagination of memory: Life on Mars 

9. Life history and national memory: The Israeli television program Such a Life, 1972-2001

10. History, memory, and means of communication: The case of Jew Süss

11. Localizing collective memory: Radio broadcasts and the construction of regional memory

12. Televising the sixties in Spain: Memories and historical constructions 

8. Paul Frosh

9. Ben Amos and Jérôme Bourdon

10. Na’ama Sheffi

11. Motti Neiger, Eyal Zandberg, Oren Meyers

12. José Carlos Rueda Laffond

13. Obamabilia and the historic moment: Institutional authority and ‘deeply consequential memory’ in keepsake journalism

14. Telling the unknown through the familiar: Collective memory as journalistic device in a changing media environment

15. Journalism as an agent of prospective memory

16. Memory-setting: Applying agenda-setting theory to the study of collective memory

13. Carolyn Kitch

14. Dan Berkowitz

15. Keren Tenenboim-Weinblatt

16. Neta Kligler-Vilenchik

17. Memory and digital media: Six dynamics of the globital memory field

18. Archive, media, trauma

19. Mediated space, mediated memory: New archives at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin

20. Anachronisms of media, anachronisms of memory: From collective memory to a new memory ecology

17. Anna Reading

18. Amit Pinchevski

19. Irit Dekel

20. Andrew Hoskins 

 

 

Volkner, I. (ed.) (2006). News in Public Memory: An International Study of Media Memories across Generations. New York: Peter Lang. 

This cross-cultural collection compares and contrasts media-related childhood memories across three generations. It studies the role of media in the intergenerational transfer of collective memory in nine countries, specifically focusing on the role and influence of the news industry. 

Article

Author

1. Introduction

2. Australia

3. Austria

4. Czech Republic

5. Germany

6. India

7. Japan

8. Mexico

9. South Africa

10. USA

1. Ingrid Volkmer

2. Christina Slade

3. Theo Hug

4. Jan Jirák

5. Gebhard Rusch, Ingrid Volkmer

6. Keval J. Kumar

7. Reiko Sekiguchi

8. Margarita Maass, Daniela Rivera, Andres Hofman

9. Matthew D. Payne, Jill Dianne Swenson, Thomas W. Bohn

11. Perceptions and memories of media context

12. Construction of memory

13. Memory and markers: Collective memory and newsworthiness

14. Globalization, generational entelechies and the global public space

11. Christina Slade

12. Keval J. Kumar, Theo Hug, Gebhard Rusch

13. Ruth Teer-Tomaselli

14. Ingrid Volkmer 

 

 

 

Williams, D. (2009). Media, Memory, and the First World War. Montréal & Kingston: McGill-Queen’s University Press. 

Media, Memory and the First World War studies how the dominant mode of communication in a popular culture – from oral traditions to digital media – shapes the structure of memory within that culture. It inspects the history of memory from the Trojan War to World War I and theorizes that contemporary digital media facilitate changing memory structures. 

Part 

Content

I. Memory and Media

1. Modern memory

2. Mediated memory

II. Classical Memory: Orality and Literacy

3. Oral memory and the anger of Achilleus 

4. Scripts of empire: Remembering Virgil in Barometer Rising

III. The End of the Book and the Beginning of Cinema

5. Cinematic memory in Owen, Remarque, and Harrison

6. “Spectral images”: The double vision of Siegfried Sassoon

IV. Photo/Play: Seeing Time and (Hearing) Relativity

7. Photographic memory: “A force of interruption” in The Wars 

8. A play of light: Dramatizing Relativity in R. H. Thomson’s The Lost Boys

V. Virtual Presences: History in the Electronic Age 

9. Electronic memory: “A new Homeric mode” on history television

10. Sound bytes in the archive and the museum 

 

 

 

