RMP issues statement 'on the continuous lies and attacks against the RMP'

By on April 26, 2019







Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen. -- Ephesians 4:29

The Rural Missionaries of the Philippines - Northern Mindanao Sub-Region denounces yet again another attempt by Maj. Gen. Antonio Parlade to peddle lies against our organization and other human rights advocates. His statements are simply rehashing the same trickery and propaganda vilifying human rights defenders.

Speaking at the Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019 Conference in Singapore in April, Parlade claims success in the European Union’s statement to audit the funds they have donated to non-government organizations.

The RMP-NMR welcomes the audit by the EU and other funding partners. We are confident that such audits will expose the malicious accusations against the RMP-NMR as mere fabrications in the AFP's effort to discredit us. We stand by our advocacies and programs in serving the rural poor. All funds of our projects are accounted for and are used as intended in serving the most vulnerable sectors of society, including the Lumad of Mindanao. Not a single centavo was used in "directly assisting the NPAs in Mindanao" nor in providing "family support" to members of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) or the New People’s Army (NPA).

Maj. Parlade also accused the RMP in partnering with Ibon Foundation in publishing ‘subversive’ books. We challenge Parlade to produce a copy of these so-called books. Our publications have been data-based, stories that come from the communities we work with. The RMP was not, is not, and will never be involved in any attempt - using Parlade's words – to ‘turn IP children to child warriors.’

Instead of throwing these baseless accusations, we challenge Maj. Parlade and the AFP to instead use government funds from taxpayer's money to investigate human rights violations perpetrated by their ranks against the Peoples of Mindanao and the whole country. We challenge them to discipline the officers and soldiers who are involved in threats, harassment, indiscriminate firing, killings and attempted killings, especially with the ongoing Martial Law in Mindanao.

Instead of spending millions in trying to discredit organizations who are genuinely trying to help the Filipino people, the AFP can instead protect the patrimony of the Philippines against encroachment of foreign governments in our national territories.

Meanwhile, the RMP, including its chapter in Northern Mindanao, will continue to work with our partners in and out of the country in doing the Lord's work in serving the poor.



(sgd.)

Sr. Emma E. Cupin, MSM

Coordinator

Rural Missionaries of the Philippines – Northern Mindanao Sub-Region

(+63) 9101148371

rmp.nmr@gmail.com



