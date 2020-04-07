Rights-based action in a time of Covid-19

By on April 07, 2020





Communication saves lives, strengthens solidarity





For our common good, we need to use and promote technologies to unite people and communities who are divided by adversity.

The Center for Community Media investigates how innovative news outlets are meeting the needs of immigrant communities.

Media and journalists around the world play a crucial role, as they provide an essential public service to the population.



Do you speak Covid?



A policy brief by Translators Without Borders on the importance of language in the Covid-19 response.

A web-based initiative that gathers timely and appropriate information directed towards helping migrants during the Covid-19 outbreak, launched by the Asia Pacific Mission for Migrants.

WACC Global’s grassroots partners in Ecuador and Nepal are actively responding to the Covid-19 pandemic by bringing crucial information about the contagious disease in languages that their local Indigenous communities speak and understand.

Trustworthy public service media are always needed, but never more so than at times of strife, disaster, and emergency.

Collecting personal data for the best of reasons – such as tackling the coronavirus pandemic – has triggered a wave of misgivings.