Philippines: Role of Peasant Women in the Movement against Global Land Grabbing and Food Insecurity

By Terry Mutuku on January 30, 2012

Missionaries of the Philippines (RMP), Philippines

€ 10,000

Ref. 1622



The Rural Missionaries of the Philippines (RMP) support Filipino peasants’ quest for justice, freedom, access to commons and genuine agrarian reform by organizing or assisting in organizing farmers, fisher folk and indigenous peoples’ organizations as effective forces to work for these rights since they are the principal stakeholders of genuine agrarian reform. By means of this project, RMP seeks to address peasant women’s low awareness of and seemingly weak participation against the issues of global land grabbing and food insecurity. The project aims to unite, mobilize and mainstream the role of peasant women in the broader people’s movement so that global land grabbing and its effects to food security can be effectively neutralized in the landlocked province of Bukidnon. Activities include awareness-raising, network-building and lobbying, and engagement with the media. Expected outcomes are increased awareness of peasant women about the effects of global land grabbing on food security; peasant women uniting against global land grabbing and food insecurity and doing lobbying work with relevant policy-making bodies; and increased visibility of the role of peasant women in the movement against global land grabbing. A documentary film will also be produced to aid community forums with illustrations of actual cases of land grabbing in the region.



Contact: Sr. Maria Famita N. Somogod

Coordinator

Email: rmpnmr.women@yahoo.com.ph

Web: www.rmp-nmr.org