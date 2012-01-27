Pakistan: Capacity Building for Gender and Gender-Responsive Journalism

By Terry Mutuku on January 27, 2012

Women Empowerment Organization (WEO), Pakistan

€ 8,500

Ref. 1832



Gender discrimination and violence against women prevail in the male dominant Pakistani society. Interpretations of Islam and patriarchal cultural norms have worked together to create discriminatory legal frameworks and practices that fuel violence against women. The project will build the capacity of women’s rights activists and media professionals to highlight gender in their work in order to reduce discrimination and gender violence. Project activities include training of trainers of women’s rights activists, editors and reporters, an open forum for interchange between media and civil society and, an advocacy campaign for gender justice. It is expected that new gender perspectives in media reporting will generate positive public opinion in favour of eliminating discrimination and gender-based violence. The project is an initiative of Women Empowerment Organization (WEO), a non-profit and non-political organization established in 2006 by women from grassroots communities dedicated to uplifting the marginalized and oppressed women of Pakistan. WEO is committed to work for women’s human rights, gender justice and against gender-based violence.



Contact: Mrs Saima Benyamin

Chairperson

Email: weorg@brain.net.pk