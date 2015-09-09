Pacific women’s group posts peace messages

By Staff on September 09, 2015

Every year the UN chooses a different theme for its international days. Image: United Nations.

WACC member femLINKPacific, a Fiji-based community media initiative in the South Pacific, has started a peace campaign in the run-up to the U.N.’s International Day of Peace on Sept. 21.

FemLINK is posting online peace messages in the weeks leading up to the day of peace, where the theme is “partnerships for peace/dignity for all.” WACC Pacific President Linda Tematua posted this message: “My peace is very easy. If I have peace in my heart, in my soul, in my family, in my society and in the community, in our country, in the region and same in the world. If we have the real security, the real peace, it’s very safe for me, for everything for everywhere.”

FemLINK representative Sharon Bhagwan Rolls is in New York to participate in the U.N.’s High Level Forum on a Culture of Peace on Sept. 9. Convened by the president of the 69th U.N. General Assembly, Sam K. Kutesa, the forum takes place in cooperation with the Global Movement for the Culture of Peace.

The U.N. said the High-level Forum will provide an opportunity for member states and stakeholders to have an exchange of views on ways to build and promote the culture of peace. It consists of an opening segment, two interactive panel discussions and a closing segment and takes place at U.N. headquarters.

Bhagwan Rolls is participating in a panel discussion entitled “Role of the media in the promotion of the culture of peace.” Moderated by Marjon V. Kamara, the permanent representative of Liberia to the U.N., other panelists are Abdul Momen, the permanent representative of Bangladesh to the U.N.; Cristina Gallach, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Communication and Public Information and Michael Nagler, president, Merta Center for Nonviolence.