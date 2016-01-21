Español | Français | Donate | Membership | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Online video presentation: Who Makes the News

By Staff on January 21, 2016
Who makes the news?
Gender, media, and the churches in Europe

The Conference of European Churches and the World Association for Christian Communication Europe invite all to
an online video presentation and discussion on
women’s representation in church media and secular media.
 
Presentations will be made by Prof. Karen Ross, Professor of Media, Northumbria University and Mari Teinilä, Chief Editor, Kotimaa magazine and Kotimaa website. A question and answer period will follow the presentations. Instructions for joining the presentation will be sent out after you register.
 
29 January 2016
11am to 12pm Central European Time
To register for this free event, please click here.
Karen Ross is Professor of Media at Northumbria University (Newcastle, UK). In the summer of 2015 she was a distinguished visitor at the University of Alberta (Canada). Her latest book, Gender, Politics, News will be published by Wiley-Blackwell in 2016.
Photo: University of Northumbria
 
Mari Teinilä is Chief Editor of Kotimaa magazine and Kotimaa website, which cover all aspects of church and religion news from Finland. She has served on the board of Ecumenical News International and is the author of several books including a biography of author Anna-Maija RaittilaPhoto: Kotimaa.fi 
