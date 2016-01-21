Online video presentation: Who Makes the News

Who makes the news?

Gender, media, and the churches in Europe The Conference of European Churches and the World Association for Christian Communication Europe invite all to

an online video presentation and discussion on

women’s representation in church media and secular media. Presentations will be made by Prof. Karen Ross, Professor of Media, Northumbria University and Mari Teinilä, Chief Editor, Kotimaa magazine and Kotimaa website. A question and answer period will follow the presentations. Instructions for joining the presentation will be sent out after you register. 29 January 2016

11am to 12pm Central European Time

To register for this free event, please click here.