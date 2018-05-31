Notice of WACC Canada Meeting of Members

On behalf of the President and the Officers of the World Association for Christian Communication, Notice is hereby given of the Meeting of Members of WACC Canada, which will take place on Monday, 25 June 2018 at 1030 am EDT.
The Meeting of Members will review documents related to 2017. The Agenda will be as follows:
Introduction by the President
Report by the Officers
Report by the Treasurer
Ordinary Business
1.Welcome by the President
2.Roll Call
3.Approval of the Minutes of the Meeting of Members 2017
4.Receive the Audited Financial Statements for the year 2017
5.Appointment of Public Accountant
6.Adjournment
Documents relating to the Meeting of Members are posted on the WACC Members’ site. For any questions regarding the Meeting, please contact Shari McMaster.
The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London W11 1AP, United Kingdom.
