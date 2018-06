Notice of WACC Canada Meeting of Members

By Staff on May 31, 2018

On behalf of the President and the Officers of the World Association for Christian Communication, Notice is hereby given of the Meeting of Members of WACC Canada, which will take place on Monday, 25 June 2018 at 1030 am EDT.



The Meeting of Members will review documents related to 2017. The Agenda will be as follows:Introduction by the PresidentReport by the OfficersReport by the Treasurer1.Welcome by the President2.Roll Call3.Approval of the Minutes of the Meeting of Members 20174.Receive the Audited Financial Statements for the year 20175.Appointment of Public Accountant6.AdjournmentDocuments relating to the Meeting of Members are posted on the WACC Members’ site. For any questions regarding the Meeting, please contact Shari McMaster