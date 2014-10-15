Español | Français | Donate | Membership | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Nigeria

By  on October 15, 2014
(0) Comment |

HIV and AIDS, Communication and Stigma

Building the Capacity of Church Leaders on HIV and AIDS

Strengthening Behaviour Change Communication Among Faith-Based Female Leaders in Lagos State

Media and Gender Justice

Sensitizing and Training Editors and Reporters in Nigeria on Gender Perspective Reporting

Communication and Poverty

Climate Change and Radio

Strengthening Rural People’s Voices on Climate Change, Food Security and Poverty

October 15, 2014

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2018
    