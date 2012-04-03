Español | Français | Donate | Membership | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

New toolkit for journalists reporting on gender and human rights issues

By Terry Mutuku on April 03, 2012
By Philip Lee, WACC Deputy-Director of Programmes


 Internews, the international non-profit organization whose mission is to empower local media worldwide to give people the news and information they need, has published an important new toolkit. Called Speak Up, Speak Out: A Toolkit for Reporting on Human Rights Issues, it is aimed at helping journalists and other content creators learn the basics of reporting on women’s and other human rights issues. The toolkit grew out of the Internews Global Human Rights Program, which aims to provide journalists in developing countries with the skills, knowledge and tools to report responsibly on human rights issues and generate innovative coverage of these topics. The Introduction states. Read more...
April 03, 2012
