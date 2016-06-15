Español | Français | Donate | Join | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Message of condolence to the family and friends of the late Rev. Dr. K.C. Abraham

By WACC Asia Region on June 15, 2016
(0) Comment |

The WACC - Asia Region would like to convey its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Rev. Dr. K.C. Abraham, a well known ethicist and ecumenist from Bangalore, India. He was a true democrat, committed church man and a solid supporter of social causes.

He is an ecumenical theologian and was one of the founders of EATWOT-Ecumenical Association of Third World Theologians. He served as Presbyter of St. Mark’s Cathedral (Bangalore), and later as Director of Ecumenical Christian Centre (ECC) before making his mark as a Theological Educator.

He joined United Theological College Bangalore as Professor. Around this time he also served as the Director of South Asia Theological Research Institute (SATHRI), Secretary of Board of Theological Education of Senate of Serampore College (BTESSC), and later as President of Ecumenical Association of Third World Theologians (EATWOT). He combined his theological thinking with a passion for justice to the poor and strived for the wholeness of humanity.

In his death, the theological world has lost one of its greatest son and the Asian community had lost one who journeyed with them in their life and struggles .

WACC Asia is grateful to God for his life, ministry, leadership and many contributions that he made to the Churches and Institutions both in India and abroad. He leaves behind his wife Dr. Molly Abraham and two children, Dr. Ajit and Lissa. We assure them our prayers at this time of their loss.

May Dr. KC’s life find eternal peace in God’s presence.

June 15, 2016
Categories:  WACC Asia

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2018
    