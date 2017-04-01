Media Development 2017-4 online magazine and pdf

How are digital media technologies transforming human relationships, human behaviour, and human beings themselves? It is important to test some of the assumptions made about digital media and, in particular, to tease out implications for the way society sees itself, records itself, and remembers itself.
|View online magazine
|
Add A Comment
Thank you for your comment. It will be posted to the site shortly.
Sorry! There was a problem with your comment submission. Please try again.
Comment
Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>
Comments
Thank you for your comment. It will be posted to the site shortly.
Sorry! There was a problem with your comment submission. Please try again.
Thank you for your comment. It will be posted to the site shortly.
Sorry! There was a problem with your comment submission. Please try again.