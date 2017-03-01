Español | Français | Donate | Membership | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Media Development 2017-3 online magazine and pdf

By various on August 29, 2017
Media Development 2017/3

Changing Media Changing Perceptions

Great expectations have been placed on social media platforms as a panacea for the challenges facing societies worldwide. In particular, social media platforms are expected to strengthen open dialogue and public debate and to be sources of information and knowledge. They could have a revolutionary impact in the field of communication for development − provided they could demonstrate reliability, transparency, and legitimacy.

 

   
 View online magazine  Download as pdf

August 29, 2017
