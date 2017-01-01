Media Development 2017-1 online magazine and pdf

Digital communication technologies are transforming the world and people themselves. At the same time, there is a perception that content is less trustworthy and that digital media are more susceptible to abuse. It is too early to tell how these profound changes will play out in the long-term, but people of the late 21st century will undoubtedly be communicating in entirely different ways.
