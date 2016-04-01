Español | Français | Donate | Membership | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Media Development 2016-4 pdf

By staff on November 07, 2016
Media and Mediated Memory

Collective identity is firmly and often irrevocably founded on edited versions of national history, on ideologies that are biased or detrimental. In contrast, the potential of today’s digital media lies in their ability to challenge dominant narratives.

Download entire publication



 
November 07, 2016
