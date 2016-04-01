Media Development 2016-4 pdf

Collective identity is firmly and often irrevocably founded on edited versions of national history, on ideologies that are biased or detrimental. In contrast, the potential of today’s digital media lies in their ability to challenge dominant narratives.
Add A Comment
Thank you for your comment. It will be posted to the site shortly.
Sorry! There was a problem with your comment submission. Please try again.
Comment
Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>
Comments
Thank you for your comment. It will be posted to the site shortly.
Sorry! There was a problem with your comment submission. Please try again.
Thank you for your comment. It will be posted to the site shortly.
Sorry! There was a problem with your comment submission. Please try again.