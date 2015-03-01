Media Development 2015/3 pdfs

This issue of Media Development seeks to provide new thinking on how communication for social change can be better shaped by – and aligned with – the challenge of bringing about people-based, sustainable and meaningful transformation.
Media Development 2015/3 editorial
Institutionalising social mobilisation as a social change process
Making agricultural research for development work in remote Vietnam
Participatory video for citizen mobilisation in South Africa
The CSC dilemma in development: A possible solution
Co-creative processes in the Big Stories Small Towns film project
Folk media and their use in HIV/AIDS prevention campaigns
|
Media representation of Muslim youth in Australia
The good society and building a culture of hope
La tecnología ¿define la estructura de la sociedad?
|On the screen…
