International Women’s Day 2020: Gender-balanced media for an equal world

By Staff on March 04, 2020



Photo: Albin Hillert

International Women’s Day (IWD) campaigns step up demands for the respect of women’s basic civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights.

This year’s IWD, March 8, 2020, calls us to raise awareness against bias and take action for equality in order to forge a gender-equal world.

WACC Global renews its commitment to gender equality at all levels by convening the 6th edition of the Global Media Monitoring Project (GMMP). We believe that discrimination and misrepresentation of women in our news and communication perpetuates inequality and inhibits progress towards equality. Likewise, gender-sensitive reporting and providing an enabling environment for women in and through media strengthens all efforts towards equality between women and men in all sectors.

As the GMMP network in over 100 countries prepares to assess women’s presence, portrayal and representation in the news for the 6th time since 1995, we hope we can provide the evidence that progress towards equality is reflected and promoted in the news.

WACC calls on its members and partners to engage in the 25th Anniversary edition of the Global Media Monitoring Project (GMMP 2020) by: