Español | Français | Donate | Join | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

International Women’s Day 2020: Gender-balanced media for an equal world

By Staff on March 04, 2020
(0) Comment |


Photo: Albin Hillert 

International Women’s Day (IWD) campaigns step up demands for the respect of women’s basic civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights.

This year’s IWD,  March 8, 2020, calls us to raise awareness against bias and take action for equality in order to forge a gender-equal world.

WACC Global renews its commitment to gender equality at all levels by convening the 6th edition of the Global Media Monitoring Project (GMMP). We believe that discrimination and misrepresentation of women in our news and communication perpetuates inequality and inhibits progress towards equality. Likewise, gender-sensitive reporting and providing an enabling environment for women in and through media strengthens all efforts towards equality between women and men in all sectors.

As the GMMP network in over 100 countries prepares to assess women’s presence, portrayal and representation in the news for the 6th time since 1995, we hope we can provide the evidence that progress towards equality is reflected and promoted in the news. 

WACC calls on its members and partners to engage in the 25th Anniversary edition of the Global Media Monitoring Project (GMMP 2020) by:  

  1. Signing up to participate in a national GMMP 2020 monitoring team here.
  2. Supporting a GMMP monitoring team in any country.

 

 

By Staff| March 04, 2020
Keywords:  Gender and CommunicationGMMP

About the Author

Staff

Staff

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2020
    