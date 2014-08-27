Español | Français | Donate | Membership | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Information and Communication Campaign for the Fight against HIV and AIDS

By  on August 27, 2014
(0) Comment |

HIV and AIDS Communication and Stigma



Democratic Republic of Congo

Stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV and AIDS (PLWHA) persist in Fizi despite the adoption of a law in 2008 upholding the rights of PLWHA. The project by Fondation Solidarité Familiale (FOSOF), an organisation created by rural youth for rural communities, was designed to challenge stigma and discrimination through advocacy, radio broadcasts of testimonies on living positively and promulgation of information about laws in place to protect the rights of PLWHA. 18 advocacy meetings with key community influencers were held, 50 PLWHA gained capacity through training about living positively, stigma and laws in place to protect their rights. 15 psychosocial support assistants were trained who are now supporting 310 PLWHA regularly. 30 radio programmes were broadcast containing testimonies of 20 PLWHA about living positively. The programmes were produced in collaboration with the local women PLWHA group, the PLWHA association and the local Radio Umoja. 1400 people including key local influencers gained awareness and knowledge about ways to combat stigma and discrimination against PLWHA.

Final Report   Article Project
         
Rapport WACC intermediaire   Article Project 2

 

Project 786

 

August 27, 2014

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2018
    