Español | Français | Donate | Join | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Help make GMMP 2020 a success: Give today!

By Staff on April 30, 2019
(0) Comment |

Will you help make the 2020 Global Media Monitoring (GMMP) possible?

Please consider donating to the GMMP’s campaign via Fundly, a crowdfunding site for online fundraising.

The GMMP campaign has set a goal of raising $500,000 by December 2020.

"If just 50,000 people worldwide are able to contribute $10, GMMP 2020 is guaranteed success,” said Philip Lee, General Secretary of WACC, which is leading the campaign.

Fundly also allows donors to help spread the word about the campaign to friends and family via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and other social media networks.

Your donations will help build a real-time online data analysis portal and purchase supplies for volunteers in 140 countries tracking gender gaps in presence, voice and representation in news media for the GMMP.

Organized by WACC, GMMP is the largest and longest-running research and advocacy initiative on gender equality in the world’s news media.

“The #MeToo movement has ignited global dialogue about the violences that girls and women face in their daily lives, which makes the GMMP important now more than ever,” said Sarah Macharia, GMMP coordinator. “Media sexism contributes to normalizing and perpetuating such gender-based violence.”

The GMMP aims to advance gender equality in and through the media by gathering the evidence on disparities in portrayal, representation and voice of women in contrast to men. GMMP evidence is applied to change unfair and unbalanced media treatment through policy advocacy, training and public awareness.

Underrepresentation of women results in an imbalanced picture of our world, said Macharia. Misrepresentation and gender stereotyping perpetuate inequality and discrimination against women, she added.

The GMMP is implemented collaboratively with grassroots and national-level women’s rights groups, other civil society organisations, associations and unions of media professionals, university students and researchers around the world.

 

 

By Staff| April 30, 2019
Keywords:  Freedom of expressionGender and CommunicationGMMPJournalists

About the Author

Staff

Staff

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2019
    