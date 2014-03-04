Graduate program in “Ethics and Religious Beliefs in the Media”

St Paul University, Ottawa, Canada.
The programme is intended to engender competent and thoughtful use of the media in relation to religion and ethics; it will also allow theoretical perspectives to be related directly to praxis.
The four main objectives are to:
Tuition takes place on a part-time distance learning basis during the fall and winter sessions (one course each), and on a full-time basis for the spring / summer session, combining a distance learning course and two intensive courses on campus.
For the course to succeed there needs to be at least 15 students enrolled in the programme. Those interested should send contact information to the department, which will advise applicants once the minimum requirement of students has been met.
In accordance with Saint Paul University regulations, students have the right to produce their work, their research papers or theses, and to answer examination questions in French or in English.
Visit Saint Paul University Web site for more details on courses and on steps to follow for registration.
