Graduate program in “Ethics and Religious Beliefs in the Media”

By Staff on March 04, 2014

St Paul University, Ottawa, Canada.

St. Paul University, Ottawa, Canada, plans to launch a new graduate program on “Ethics and Religious Beliefs in the Media” before September 2014.

The programme is intended to engender competent and thoughtful use of the media in relation to religion and ethics; it will also allow theoretical perspectives to be related directly to praxis.

The four main objectives are to:

Provide media professionals the opportunity to better understand the complex relationship between the media and religion.

Empower religious practitioners in their understanding of the world of media, and provide for deeper levels of competency.

Present the possibility for students to pursue their research in media issues, religion, and ethics at the Masters and Doctoral level.

Develop skills to enable people to contribute competently, knowledgeably, and succinctly in national and international debates focused on the future relationship between the media and religious groups.

The program leads to a Graduate Diploma in Ethics and Religious Beliefs in the Media, offered on a part-time basis for the Fall and Winter sessions, with one distance course each session, and on a full-time basis for the Spring/Summer session with one distance course and two intensive courses offered on campus.

Tuition takes place on a part-time distance learning basis during the fall and winter sessions (one course each), and on a full-time basis for the spring / summer session, combining a distance learning course and two intensive courses on campus.

For the course to succeed there needs to be at least 15 students enrolled in the programme. Those interested should send contact information to the department, which will advise applicants once the minimum requirement of students has been met.

In accordance with Saint Paul University regulations, students have the right to produce their work, their research papers or theses, and to answer examination questions in French or in English.

