Español | Français | Donate | Membership | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Feel free to comment!

By Staff on October 09, 2018
(0) Comment |

 

“Comment is free, but facts are sacred,” wrote C. P. Scott in 1921.

Just when you thought it was safe to open your computer, a new blog from WACC!

COMMENT is WACC’s take on the world of digital communications and social media.

In a 24/7 communications world, there is always something new to see, hear or read.

WACC’s aim is to highlight topics that are likely to have a positive or negative impact on people’s lives.

We shall be covering communication rights and wrongs, shrinking communication spaces, traditional and social media, the Internet of Things, and anything else that grabs our attention!

Subjects may be political, social, economic or cultural in scope. In turn, readers are invited to comment on COMMENT and to express their own views – which will be monitored only to prevent derogatory or offensive remarks.

Three blogs have been posted so far. “Protecting privacy in a world of digital communications” touches on how new technologies will enable high levels of social control at a reasonable cost.

When did you last take a break from social media?” explores he idea of occasionally taking a break from engaging with social media platforms - a “social media detox”.

Genocide in the news: On media elitism and racism” referring in particular to Ambazonia – the Anglophone portions of Cameroon - asks why some genocides make the news and others hardly at all.

COMMENT will appear every Monday. Despite the usual technical teething troubles, responses will be published and where appropriate answered.

Please join the debate!

 

By Staff| October 09, 2018
Categories:  News
Keywords:  Communication RightsDigital FrontiersFreedom of expressionFreedom of the pressInternet

About the Author

Staff

Staff

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2018
    