Don't miss this chance to increase support for Haiti!

By Staff on May 06, 2014

WACC's project with REFRAKA in Haiti could benefit from a Bonus Day.

Donations received on Wednesday 7 May 2014 will be matched at 30% per $1,000 per donor. The project that has the most unique donors on Bonus Day will receive an additional $1,000 from GlobalGiving.

The project in Haiti will train rural women to make community radio programs aimed at bringing their concerns to the attention of local decision and policy makers.Three training workshops on digital production techniques will empower 15 women from 5 community radio stations to speak publicly about the problems and challenges they face in their daily lives, especially those of poverty, lack of resources, and violence. The project is run by REFRAKA, a non-governmental organisation run by women.Bonus Day! is organized by the fundraising platform Globalgiving and is a great opportunity to earn matching funds! GlobalGiving will be giving away a total of $75,000.Matching will begin on Wednesday, May 7 at 9:00 AM EDT and will end on Wednesday, May 7 at 11:59 PM EDT, or when funds run out. Only donations made by unique donors per project will be matched.Only online donations (credit card or PayPal) are eligible for matching. Donations made by check or text-to-give are not eligible.Please visit the WACC-REFRAKA project here to learn more and to donate. Thank you in anticipation!