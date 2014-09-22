Documentary Film “Against My Will!”

By on September 22, 2014

Communication for Peace

Lebanon

KAFA (Lebanon) produced a 15 minute documentary drama addressing the issue of 'date violence' - the abuse or mistreatment that occurs between 'dating partners', individuals who are moving towards an intimate relationship. Although dating violence may be experienced at any stage of life, most research has focused on young people including adolescents and university and college students. This docu-drama discussed all forms of abuse and violence; emotional, physical, and sexual. The study material included in the film used language and expressions familiar to adolescents allowing space for empathy among peers and offering a way of better understanding the problems and issues. Special consideration was given to the different cultural practices and traditions of social groups in different parts of Lebanon. The project also produced a 32-page magazine for youth and posters for use in public settings.

Project 560