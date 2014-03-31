Español | Français | Donate | Membership | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Debate opens on radio financing

By Staff on March 31, 2014
(0) Comment |

 

CAMECO (Catholic Media Council), a consultancy specializing in media and communications, on March 31 began facilitating an 11-day online debate on how to generate income towards achieving financial sustainability of community and local radio. The debate ends April 10.

The group debates will be organized on LinkedIn, where participants can exchange practical ideas and strategies for generating income, and will include regular Twitter feeds, said CAMECO, which is based in Aachen, Germany.

The moderator is community media expert Birgitte Jallov, supported by the CAMECO team, which will regularly provide summaries and share central issues amongst language groups. The theme of this pilot online debate is “Income Generation: A central aspect of community radio sustainability.”

Participants are expected to be community radio directors, community broadcasters, volunteers and boards, as well as community radio facilitators, funders, and civil society activists, academics and development practitioners.

The debate is a follow-up to CAMECO’s research on core issues of community participation in the operation of community and local radio, which was started with three online surveys on community participation (http://www.cameco.org/english/publications/CAMECO-Practice-Series). 

A short concept paper is available here.

Registration is open for three simultaneous language forums: English, French, and Spanish.

At the end of the debate, a tool kit of methods and techniques to ensure financial sustainability will have been put to the fore, and CAMECO will summarize and share knowledge generated in ways appropriate and easily accessed.

 

By Staff| March 31, 2014
Categories:  News

About the Author

Staff

Staff

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2018
    