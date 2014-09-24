Español | Français | Donate | Membership | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Connecting Palestinian Christian Society on the Internet

By  on September 24, 2014
(0) Comment |

Communication for Ecumenism and Inter-Religious Dialogue



Israel and Palestine

This project aimed to connect Palestinian Christian societies through the Internet. WUSUL worked with YMCA East Jerusalem to bring together 25 active communities on a shared web site and to organize training workshops. Given the circumstances, it came as no surprise that this proved more difficult in practice than in planning. There are problems of the amount of time volunteers can dedicate; the fact that many community organizations are run by older people who do not readily appreciate the advantages offered by modern technologies of communication; and problems of discrimination. WUSUL is continuing to work to overcome these setbacks and to build a viable network of Christian communicators in the locality.

Final Report      

 

Project 535

 

September 24, 2014

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2018
    