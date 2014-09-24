Connecting Palestinian Christian Society on the Internet

This project aimed to connect Palestinian Christian societies through the Internet. WUSUL worked with YMCA East Jerusalem to bring together 25 active communities on a shared web site and to organize training workshops. Given the circumstances, it came as no surprise that this proved more difficult in practice than in planning. There are problems of the amount of time volunteers can dedicate; the fact that many community organizations are run by older people who do not readily appreciate the advantages offered by modern technologies of communication; and problems of discrimination. WUSUL is continuing to work to overcome these setbacks and to build a viable network of Christian communicators in the locality.
|Final Report
