Español | Français | Donate | Join | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Community radio a ‘stronger’ voice for Zapotecs in Oaxaca

By Staff on August 21, 2019
(0) Comment |


The purchase of additional radio repeaters has helped Radio Bue Xhidza reach an additional 10 Zapotec communities in Oaxaca. Photo: Courtesy of Radio Bue Xhidza

A project that included the purchase of additional radio repeaters, the installation of solar panels, and training for reporters has made Radio Bue Xhidza in Oaxaca, Mexico, a “stronger station” that helps Zapotec communities promote and protect their language, culture, and land rights.

The WACC-supported project has enabled the radio station to broadcast to an additional 10 Zapotec communities, bringing its total reach to 20,730 people. The radio station affiliated with Fundacion de Santa Maria para la Promocion Indigena y Agroforestal was launched in 2008 with support from WACC.

The project also trained a team of four reporters (two men and two women) in investigative journalism, editing, and security protocols, and offered “capacity building” for 10 others (five women, five men), said the report.

As a result, 86 new media products in Zapotec were produced, most of which focused on issues related to the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).  These have become “essential tools for Indigenous communities as the Mexican government has recently sought to consult Indigenous communities about development projects in a way that does not fully respect the UNDRIP principles,” the report said.

As part of the project, Radio Xhidza conducted a strategic planning process to help “reorient” the station’s activism. This “made the team realize the importance of obtaining a broadcasting license as soon as possible to access public funding,” said the report.
The purchase of solar panels reduced the radio station’s electricity costs and with savings incurred, resulted in an increase in the number of weekly broadcasting hours – from two days to seven days a week.

An increase in radio repeaters installed in towers also enabled the station to expand its mobile telephony services to four more communities that lack access to telecommunications. This, the report, said, “was an unexpected development.”

While the radio station has played “a key role in helping enhance community development,” it felt a need to launch the project because it was facing challenges, including limited radio production in the local language, high electricity costs, volunteer fatigue and limited access to resources.

 

 

 

 

By Staff| August 21, 2019
Categories:  News

About the Author

Staff

Staff

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2019
    