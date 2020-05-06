Colombia: ‘Don’t forget HIV/AIDS care during Covid-19 pandemic’

File photo: Fundación Comunicación Positiva members during a WACC-supported training workshop on digital media management and content production, with the participation of 30 HIV activists from 12 cities capitals of Colombia.

WACC is surveying its community media partners on their response to COVID-19 and their needs to help keep the communities they serve informed and safe. Community media need your help! Please donate to the Community Media Rapid Response Fund.

WACC partner Positive Communication Foundation has been calling attention to the plight of people in vulnerable conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic, including those living with HIV-AIDS in Colombia.



