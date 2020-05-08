Español | Français | Donate | Join | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Colombia: Broadcast media set up donations for those affected by pandemic

By Staff on May 08, 2020
(0) Comment |

 

  

WACC is surveying its community media partners on their response to COVID-19 and their needs to help keep the communities they serve informed and safe. Community media need your help! Please donate to the Community Media Rapid Response Fund.

 

The Intercultural Media Network of Indigenous Peoples (RIMCOPI) and Alcalá radio and television are using their air waves to seek donations for families who are facing hunger due to the impact of Covid-19.  

 

Families who rely on daily wages have been unable to go to work or have had their hours of work reduced due to emergency measures undertaken by government and are now going through difficult times, said the broadcasting stations Urban unemployment increased by 13.4% in March as a result of the mandatory quarantine, according to a Reuters report published in The Guardian.

 

Last month, impoverished Colombians began hanging red rags and t-shirts on their doors as a sign that they need food and help during the pandemic. "The red rag phenomenon began a few weeks ago, in the impoverished peripheral neighbourhood of Soacha - on the outskirts of Bogota - where a large majority of the population work informally, without contracts or job security, and live day-to-day off their earnings," said Al-Jazeera. 

 

People have been donating foodtoiletries and cash which are given to vulnerable families in need, according to RIMCOPI, a WACC project partner in Colombia.  

By Staff| May 08, 2020
Categories:  News

About the Author

Staff

Staff

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2020
    