Cannes 2009

On its 35th anniversary, the Ecumenical Jury awarded its Prize to Looking for Eric (still - right) directed by Ken Loach (United Kingdom, 2009). The citation reads: "For its great artistic quality and its humoristic, optimistic and humanist approach to the crisis faced by contemporary society. The film portrays values that are often under fire today such as friendship, solidarity, the importance of family and dialogue towards oneself and the other – which the mythical Cantona summarizes in one sentence: 'The best action I remember is not a goal but an assist'."