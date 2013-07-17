Build your own radio if disaster cuts communications

Internews, an organization that empowers local media to give people the news and information they need, the ability to connect and the means to make their voices heard, has posted a "build your own radio" video on its website.
Intended for use in humanitarian disasters when people are facing a complete collapse of communications, the radio can be built from common household items such as MP3 players or mobile phones.
The first version of the ten-minute video is in Arabic; an English-language version is in the works, and other languages will follow. It may be accessed here.
Radio is a well-known, relatively simple method of communication for communities around the world. The latest issue of WACC's publication, Media Development, looked at the current state and future of community radio.
