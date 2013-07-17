Español | Français | Donate | Membership | Contact | Log In My Account (logout)

Build your own radio if disaster cuts communications

By Solange Desantis on July 17, 2013
(0) Comment |
Internewslogosmall

Internews, an organization that empowers local media to give people the news and information they need, the ability to connect and the means to make their voices heard, has posted a "build your own radio" video on its website.

Intended for use in humanitarian disasters when people are facing a complete collapse of communications, the radio can be built from common household items such as MP3 players or mobile phones.

The first version of the ten-minute video is in Arabic; an English-language version is in the works, and other languages will follow. It may be accessed here.

Radio is a well-known, relatively simple method of communication for communities around the world. The latest issue of WACC's publication, Media Development, looked at the current state and future of community radio.

July 17, 2013
Categories:  News

Add A Comment

Comment

Allowed HTML: <b>, <i>, <u>, <a>

Comments

   

WACC - Global

 

footer area one
footer area two

WHO WE ARE 

The World Association for Christian Communication is registered in Canada as a not-for-profit corporation (438311-7) and an incorporated charitable organisation (number 83970 9524 RR0001) with its offices at 308 Main Street, Toronto ON, M4C 4X7. WACC is also a UK Registered Charity (number 296073) and a Company registered in England and Wales (number 2082273) with its Registered Office at 16 Tavistock Crescent, London  W11 1AP, United Kingdom. 

Copyright © WACC

 



 2018
    